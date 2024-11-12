Immunoassay Market Anticipated To Reach US$48.644 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 4.24%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global immunoassay is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% from US$35.571 billion in 2025 to US$48.644 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global immunoassay market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$48.644 billion by 2030.An immunoassay is a medical test that is utilized to diagnose as well as measure the presence of a particular molecule in a sample test, such as blood, urine, or saliva. It diagnoses diverse diseases such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases , and hepatitis. This test depends on the high specificity of antibodies, which bind to their target antigens during the testing procedure. A sample is incubated with a known amount of the antibody, and if the particle is displayed, it ties to the antibody and afterward, the quantity of bound antibody can be measured by employing procedures such as radioisotopes or enzymes.The market is growing due to various factors like the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the growing number of geriatric individuals, technological advancements, and expanding necessities for point-of-care testing. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes , and heart diseases, as well as infectious illnesses such as COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS, are resulting in a growth in the requirement for immunoassays for illness diagnosis as well as its management afterward. The enhancement of new immunoassay technologies is making these tests more accessible to a broader extent of patients and healthcare professionals. The rising requirement for point-of-care testing is additionally fueling the industry. Government activities in healthcare are moreover contributing to this expansion.The market is growing with the launch of new progressed products and development in technological advancement, for example, in December 2022, BioMérieux announced CE-marked the VIDAS® KUBETM, a next-generation automated immunoassay system, benefiting clinical labs and food industries with fast and reliable results. VIDAS® transformed the field of immunoassays, offering universal access to simple, automated technology. It is utilized in more than 160 nations by 25,000 laboratories, it features a single-test concept.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type, the global immunoassay market is classified into Enzyme Immunoassays or Enzyme-linked immunosorbent measures (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), Counting Immunoassay (CIA), and Fluoroimmnoassay (FIA). ELISA which is a well-established and robust technology is anticipated to fuel quick advancement because of its ease of utilization, adaptability, and affordability compared to others. It can detect a wide range of particles, making it a profitable instrument for diagnosing different illnesses. ELISA is usually less costly than other immunoassay procedures like RIA. However, other immunoassay types like CLIA, FIA, and RIA have their advantages and niche applications.Based on the therapeutic area, the global immunoassay market is divided into infectious diseases, bone metabolism, immunology, neurobiology, and others. The worldwide immunoassay market is anticipated to encounter the speediest expanded rate due to the rising number of infectious illnesses like HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, respiratory diseases, and emerging infections. Immunoassays are vital for early location and viable treatment, as they offer high affectability and specificity. Government campaigns and surveillance programs regularly focus on utilizing immunoassays for infectious infections, guaranteeing effective and precise diagnosis and prevention.Based on the end-user, the global immunoassay market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, diagnostics, research & academic laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Hospitals and clinic segments are expected to be substantial growth in the immunoassay industry around the world, with advancement in the years to come due to their high number of sample tests, large range of applications, growing expenditure of healthcare, and the shift of point-of-care testing globally. These settings handle a vast number of patients requiring diagnoses for various conditions, making immunoassays a rapid and convenient way to perform numerous diagnostic tests.Based on Geography, North America is expected to have a major share of the worldwide market of immunoassay during the forecasted period. The region's advanced healthcare facilities and high government subsidizing contribute to the requirement for immunoassays for diagnosis and observation of chronic infections like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. The developing public health mindfulness about early infection detection further grows the market for immunoassays in North America. Key market players, including leading manufacturers and research institutions, further solidify the marketplace in the North American regions.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global immunoassay market that have been covered are Fujirebio, Quidel Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostic Systems, Arbor Assays, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Beckman Coulter Inc., ImmunoReagents Inc., Abbott, and Mercodia AB.The market analytics report segments the global immunoassay market on the following basis:.By TypeoRadioimmunoassay (RIA)oEnzyme Immunoassays or Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA)oCounting Immunoassay (CIA)oFluoroimmnoassay (FIA)oChemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA).By Therapeutic AreaoInfectious DiseasesoBone MetabolismoImmunologyoNeurobiologyoOthers.By End-UseroHospitals & ClinicsoDiagnosticsoPharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesoResearch & Academic Laboratories.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.UK.France.Germany.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.Thailand.Taiwan.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Fujirebio.Quidel Corporation.Roche Diagnostics.Immunodiagnostic Systems.Arbor Assays.Omega Diagnostics Group PLC.Beckman Coulter Inc..ImmunoReagents Inc..Abbott.Mercodia ABExplore More Reports:.RUO Immunoassay Market:.Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market:.Retail Clinics Market:

