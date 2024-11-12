Alcohol Packaging Market Set To Reach $112.97 Bn By 2032, Fuelled By Shifts Toward Sustainability & E-Commerce Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alcohol Packaging Market is experiencing steady growth, fuelled by a rise in consumption trends & shift towards sustainable & innovative packaging solutions.

- SNS InsiderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alcohol Packaging Market size was valued at USD 75.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 112.97 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the forecast period. This growth reflects not only the rising consumption of alcoholic beverages but also the industry's efforts to innovate packaging methods that enhance product appeal and preservation.Key Players Listed in Alcohol Packaging Market Are:.Brick Packaging LLC.Encore Glass.United Bottles & Packaging.Tetra Pak International S.A.Crown Holdings Inc.Ball Corp.Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.Vetreria Etrusca S.p.A.Creative Glass.Owens-Illinois (O-I) Inc and other players.Get a Sample Report of Alcohol Packaging Market@Key Trends Fuelling the Evolution of Alcohol Packaging MarketThe increasing demand for alcoholic beverages especially craft beers, premium spirits, and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails has intensified the need for packaging that not only preserves product quality but also attracts consumers.Sustainability has become a key focus area, with manufacturers seeking eco-friendly materials and production processes to meet consumer expectations and regulatory standards. Innovative packaging solutions, such as lightweight bottles and recyclable materials, are gaining mark, enabling companies to reduce their environmental footprint while appealing to eco-conscious consumers.Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and online alcohol sales has motivated brands to invest in packaging that ensures product safety during delivery and enhances the unboxing experience. With more consumers purchasing alcohol online, the demand for durable and visually appealing packaging is at an all-time high.Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Alcohol Packaging Market, Enquire Now@Key Statistical Insights in the Alcohol Packaging Market: Material Demand, Consumer Trends, and Sustainability Initiatives1. Consumer Preference - 68% of consumers prefer glass for premium spirits; 55% favor eco-friendly packaging for wine.2. Sustainability Initiatives -65% of packaging companies are investing in recyclable or biodegradable materials.3. Industry Recycling Rates - 72% of aluminum cans are recycled globally; glass bottle recycling rates vary, with Europe at 76%.4. Growth in E-commerce - E-commerce alcohol sales increased by 35% in 2023, driving demand for secure and durable packaging.5. Labeling Trends - 60% of brands use detailed labeling on alcohol packages; 25% add QR codes for product info & authenticity.6. Top Packaging Types - Bottles (60%), Cans (20%), Pouches (10%), and Boxes (5%) across major markets.Segment Analysis:By Raw Material: The plastic segment dominated the market, accounted for more than 32.3% of total share. This dominance can be attributed to the material's lightweight nature, durability, and cost-effectiveness, making it an ideal choice for various alcoholic beverages, especially beer and RTDs. Additionally, advances in plastic recycling technologies are further enhancing the appeal of plastic packaging in the eyes of environmentally conscious consumers.By End Use: The beer segment dominated the market, driven by the increasing popularity of craft beers and innovative flavours. This trend has directed to a higher demand for packaging solutions that can effectively preserve the unique qualities of craft beers while providing eye-catching designs that attract consumers. The rise of microbreweries and local breweries has also contributed to the demand for specialized packaging that mark products in a crowded marketplace.Key Market Segmentation:By Raw Material.Glass.Paper.Plastic.Metal.PaperboardBy Packaging.Primary.SecondaryBy End Use.Beer.Wine.Spirits.OthersBuy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Alcohol Packaging Market Report@Regional Analysis:The Asia Pacific region dominated the market, accounted for the more than 33.7% of total market share and supported by the presence of countries like the China, India, and Southeast Asia, which has led to increased disposable incomes among consumers. This economic environment increased demand for alcoholic beverages and, consequently, innovative packaging solutions. Within this region, China stands out with a significant market share of 26.2% in the alcoholic beverage packaging sector. The country's leadership is attributed to a large consumer base, government support, low labour costs, established manufacturing capabilities, and advanced packaging techniques.North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate in the alcoholic beverage packaging market, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This growth is fuelled by a robust economy in the U.S. and Canada, which are significant consumers of alcoholic beverages. Europe also hold a significant market share in the alcohol packaging market, benefiting from a well-established and technologically advanced infrastructure.Recent Developments:.In April 2023, Tetra Pak developed Tetra Prisma advanced, eco-friendly packaging solutions for ready-to-drink cocktails. They have developed fresh innovations in the field of recycled material, broadening their portfolio of certified recycled polymer packaging solutions to new formats, product sectors and geographies..In September 2024, CAPI has expanded their partnership with Orora. CAPI choose aluminium cans from Orora to package Free Form to further solidify their sustainability credentials, making both their glass and cans packaging infinitely recyclable.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Alcohol Packaging Market Segmentation, By Raw Material8. Alcohol Packaging Market Segmentation, By Packaging9. Alcohol Packaging Market Segmentation, By End Use10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profile12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionNeed More Insights on Alcohol Packaging Market, Request an Analyst Call@ Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)

