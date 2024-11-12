Serving Everyone: How Chartwells Higher Education Sets The Standard For Inclusive Dining On College Campuses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The company's unique programs and all-encompassing menus cater to millions of students' needs and preferences across the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food does more than just sustain the body and mind; it has the power to bring people together, form meaningful connections, and create communities. Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food management, is highlighting the different ways it uses food to foster inclusivity and build culture on college campuses nationwide.

"We're committed to creating dining environments where every student feels seen, welcomed, and represented, and our menus and programming are thoughtfully tailored to reflect the unique needs and diversity of each campus. We want to ensure that we not only serve food but also create spaces where students from all backgrounds can find a sense of community and belonging through shared meals," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "Inclusivity isn't just a goal for us- it's a responsibility, and it's at the heart of everything we do."

Through innovative dining experiences, community-focused events, and menus and programs that celebrate every student's unique background, interests, and needs, Chartwells Higher Education champions inclusivity in a multitude of ways.

Innovative dining spaces built with inclusivity in mind

Chartwells Higher Education's inclusive practices are made possible by the innovative dining spaces crafted on campuses. For example, American University's new Terrace Dining Room offers dedicated spaces for inclusive dining, including a Kosher Kitchen, a dedicated "Delicious Without" station that is free of the top nine allergens, and a self-contained station that avoids gluten. The dining hall is geared toward populations that are often underserved, ensuring that all students can feel safe and welcome in dining halls.

Chartwells has also launched United Table, a concept that creates dining locations tailor-made to celebrate the stories of cultures, cuisines, and people around the world through authentic dishes, ingredients, and cooking techniques. United Table not only gives international students a taste of home, but it creates a space that encourages all students to experience new cultures through food. In addition, Social House, a concept at Bowling Green State University, is an all-you-care-to-eat dining facility that offers innovative meal stations, including an allergen-free station, as well as arcade-style games, lounge seating, and a travel library to foster a feeling of community.

Dining experiences that foster connection and inclusion

Chartwells Higher Education's Supper Club, a first-of-its-kind dining initiative, offers unique dining ambiances and communal tables to create a family-style setting. Supper Club caters to students' desire for nostalgia, connection, and memorable moments through shared experiences.

Similarly, the company's First Year Eats program offers a space built to connect new and first-generation students and foster an inclusive environment through food and social events. First Year Eats offers unique monthly activations, partnerships, and customized dining plans, allowing students to try a variety of foods with new friends.

Perfect Strangers,

an event at the University of Chicago, is another unique dining experience that allows students to visit restaurants in and around campus, often spotlighting small and women-owned businesses. These restaurants share their background stories with students while they eat, fostering healthy connections and conversations where students can share their own unique backgrounds.

Menus that cater to all dietary needs and preferences

Beyond offering students a variety of programs and connecting them with their classmates, Chartwells Higher Education provides a range of menu items that cater to every dining need and preference. Whether it's halal, vegan, or international offerings, or menu labels that indicate protein-rich, allergen-free, or low-impact meals, Chartwells' culinary offerings embody inclusivity.

"Our approach to menu planning is all about inclusivity-making sure that every student, no matter their dietary needs or preferences, has something they can enjoy. Whether it's offering allergen-friendly meals, plant-based options, or incorporating international flavors that reflect the diverse backgrounds of our campus communities, we aim to create dining experiences that are both exciting and accommodating," said Joe Labombarda, Senior Vice President of Culinary at Chartwells Higher Education. "We work closely with students to ensure that our menus are not only nutritious but also celebrate the richness of global cuisine, so everyone feels at home when they sit down to eat."

Chartwells Higher Education also offers Fueling Performance menus for student-athletes, providing them with the nutrients they need to prepare for or recover from a competition. No matter what students need to fuel their bodies, Chartwells has them covered.

Through inclusive dining programs, Chartwells Higher Education promotes the acceptance and celebration of students' differences and the unique perspectives we all bring to the table. Chartwells Higher Education continues to expand its offerings and incorporate every student's voice in its programs. To learn more, please visit .

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 300 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus. Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at , .

Media Contact

Meredith Rosenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED