Newport Healthcare Appoints Tarik Hadzic, MD, Phd, To Medical Director Of National OCD Services And Southern California Programs

Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare , a leading provider of evidence-based behavioral healthcare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tarik Hadzic, MD, PhD , to Medical Director of National Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Services and Southern California Programs. An accomplished child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist, Dr. Hadzic brings a wealth of clinical expertise and a deep commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care that aligns with Newport Healthcare's mission of transforming young lives through results-driven, clinically integrated behavioral healthcare.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Hadzic join our clinical team to strengthen Newport's ability to meet the complex needs of our clients, particularly as we expand our specialty services and deepen our OCD programming," said Newport Healthcare CEO Joseph Procopio. "With his extensive experience, Dr. Hadzic will help take OCD treatment to new levels of success and establish Newport as a leading provider for this disorder."

Dr. Hadzic's impressive background includes both medical science and behavioral health. After graduating summa cum laude from the University of Connecticut, where he completed bachelor's degrees in Biology and German Literature as a University Scholar, he pursued his MD and PhD through the prestigious Medical Scientist Training Program at Washington University in St. Louis ("WashU"), specializing in genetics and neuroscience. During his PhD, he collaborated and published with Nobel laureate Dr. Michael Rosbash at Brandeis University. Following his doctoral training, Dr. Hadzic continued at Washington University for his general psychiatry residency before completing a child psychiatry fellowship at UCLA's Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior , where he researched structural variation in autism spectrum disorder.

Dr. Hadzic is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in both Adult Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and has served in a range of clinical settings, including inpatient, residential , and outpatient programs . He has specialized expertise in OCD , anxiety disorders , and neurodivergence (autism spectrum and other neurodevelopmental conditions), and is dedicated to advancing evidence-based therapies in these areas. His interest in novel therapeutics, precision medicine, and the integration of technology in psychiatry complement Newport's vision to be a transformative leader in behavioral healthcare, with a focus on driving innovation.

"I am excited to join Newport during this time of growth and to expand our OCD programming across new and existing locations, collaborating with colleagues to bring top-notch, evidence-based OCD and anxiety care to our patients," said Dr. Hadzic. "Compassionate care starts with a healthy organization, and it was instantly clear to me that Newport is a special place with a really strong culture of kindness and positivity where patients can heal."

For more information about Newport Healthcare's specialty OCD programming , research and innovation , or career opportunities , visit NewportHealthcare. Newport offers nationwide mental health treatment locations and in-network status with most major insurance providers .

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families.

Comprised of Newport Academy , Newport Institute , Center for Families , and PrairieCare , its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

