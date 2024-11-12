Nxu, Inc. Files Registration Statement On Form S-4 For Proposed Business Combination With Verde Bioresins, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MESA, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu, Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”,“the Company”), a domestic company focused on storage and charging solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the previously announced proposed merger ( the“Merger”) with Verde Bioresins, Inc. (“Verde”), a leader in sustainable product innovation and full-service bioplastics production.

As previously announced on October 24, 2024, Nxu and Verde have entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which Nxu will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Verde in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing of the Merger, the combined company is expected to be renamed Verde Bioresins, Corp. and list its common stock on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol“VRDE.”

The registration statement includes a preliminary prospectus and proxy statement in connection with the Merger. Although the registration statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Nxu, Verde and the Merger.

Upon the closing of the Merger, it is expected that pre-Merger Verde stockholders will own approximately 95% of the combined company and pre-Merger Nxu stockholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company, in each case, on a fully-diluted and as-converted basis, and assuming Nxu's aggregate enterprise value is approximately $16.2 million. For purposes of determining the exchange ratio in the transaction, Verde has been ascribed an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $306.9 million, and Nxu's aggregate enterprise value will be an amount equal to approximately $16.2 million, less an amount equal to the excess of certain lease payments remaining unpaid at closing over Nxu's cash balance at closing.

The closing of the Merger is expected to occur in the first quarter 2025, subject to approval of Nxu's stockholders, the registration statement being declared effective, approval of the combined company's stock for trading on Nasdaq, approval of Verde's stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

“Filing the S-4 is a critical step toward completion of the Merger, marking the start of the SEC review process,” said Nxu Founder, Chairman, and CEO Mark Hanchett.“The Board believes in the potential long-term value creation from this combination, and urges shareholders to read the S-4 and proxy statement/prospectus and any amendments to such documents before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the Merger.”

About Verde

Verde is committed to pioneering sustainable solutions to the plastics problem in the form of biobased, biodegradable and recyclable PolyEarthylene resins. Verde is addressing the Growing Global Plastic Pollution Crisis: 85% of all plastics in the United States end up in a landfill, taking hundreds of years or more to decompose. Through its sustainable product innovation and proprietary technology, Verde provides comprehensive design and development solutions for companies seeking alternatives to conventional plastics. Verde targets food service, consumer goods, skincare and beauty, automotive, agricultural, and other packaging end markets with resins for blown film, thermoform, injection molding and blow molding applications. For additional information, please visit verdebioresins.com

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a domestic technology company leveraging its intellectual property and innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. For more information, visit

Advisors

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC has provided a fairness opinion to the Nxu Board in connection with the proposed transaction. Snell & Wilmer L.L.P. is serving as legal counsel to Nxu in connection with the proposed transaction.

Roth Capital Partners, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Verde. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP is serving as legal counsel to Verde in connection with the proposed transaction.



Proxy Solicitor Information and Shareholder Questions

Nxu's shareholders who have questions should contact ...

It is anticipated that the Nxu special shareholder meeting will take place in the first quarter of 2025. Nxu's proxy solicitation will be handled by D.F. King & Co.

