Operant AI Announces 3D Runtime Defense Suite To Secure Live AI Workloads

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2024 - Operant AI , the world's only Runtime Application Defense Platform, today announced its 3D Runtime Defense Suite, bringing together powerful Discovery, Detection, and Defense capabilities in real-time. The protects every layer of live cloud applications, including AI models and APIs in their native environments.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI capabilities, the most common and dangerous attacks often go undetected by static code scanning or traditional security methods. Large Language Models (LLMs) are inherently unpredictable, necessitating real-time defense against unknown threats. The only effective way to stop common AI attacks, such as prompt injection and zero-day vulnerabilities, is through active runtime detection and defense. However, many existing runtime approaches focus primarily on alerting rather than taking action. This results in an overwhelming amount of data for teams to analyze, making it difficult to understand the attack surface while failing to block actual attacks.

Because AI applications don't operate in isolation, they need to be secured in the full context of the modern cloud application stack. That's why Operant's new 3D Runtime Defense Suite is designed to enhance its existing runtime security platform, which already blocks over >80% of OWASP Top Ten threats across APIs, Kubernetes, and LLMs.

Operant's new 3D Defense Suite capabilities include:



Enhanced Discovery



Instant live blueprints of AI workloads, models and AI APIs



Continuous identification of ghost APIs and shadow AI data flows



Comprehensive tracking of data-in-use patterns from third-party APIs to data stores

Complete transparency of AI supply chains, including all prominent AI platforms like OpenAI, Gemini, Cohere, Anthropic, etc.

Runtime Threat Detection



Runtime detection of OWASP top ten LLM threats including prompt injection, sensitive data exfiltration, model theft, and data poisoning

Real-time detection of sensitive data leakage across ingress and egress for PII, secrets, API keys, and more

Active Defense



Automated in-line blocking and redaction of sensitive data flows



Intelligent quarantine for suspicious third-party containers and AI models Enforce advance rate limiting and token usage for sensitive APIs, including AI endpoints

“We're particularly proud of our new defensive capabilities around auto-redacting sensitive data,” said Operant's CEO and co-founder, Vrajesh Bhavsar.“We not only detect private and sensitive data, like SSNs and API keys, in-line as they move from models to AI APIs, we enable teams to auto-redact that private data before it leaves their environment, keeping data privacy under control while enabling the models and applications to keep working in a secure-by-default mode.”

Operant solves a fundamental problem that many companies developing AI have been facing with increasing urgency over the last year, which is how to secure AI environments while achieving aggressive development timelines. Operant empowers faster, more secure development, and its single-step installation eliminates the lengthy and expensive engineering projects that teams often associate with implementing defensive capabilities of this scale.

“Much of today's AI is deployed on Kubernetes, and our industry keeps learning secure-by-design applications are more able to protect data from the outset and prevent future heartache,” said Sarah Novotny, an advisor to Operant and an AI industry leader on the board of Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI).“Operant's in-line auto-redaction enables teams to develop AI enhanced products faster delivering Kubernetes-native privacy controls that span all the way from infra to AI APIs, so that security, platform, and developers have what they need to build today's leading AI tech."

Operant has just joined CoSAI and will continue to expand their mission of securing the modern world by bringing full defensive capabilities to the entire cloud-native and AI application environment from Infra to Models to APIs and beyond.

Operant's 3D Runtime Defense Suite is available immediately for Operant AI customers. For more information, please visit

About Operant AI

Operant AI is the only Runtime Application Defense Platform that actively shields every layer of live applications from infra to APIs. Operant's unique 3D multidimensional approach brings together discovery, detection, and defense into one platform, actively securing the entire "cloud within the cloud" including all APIs, services, and identities beyond the firewalls. Operant's Adaptive Internal Firewalls block 80% of the most critical and common runtime attacks ranging from data exfiltration to AI supply chain attacks, and many more. Within minutes of Operant's single-step deployment, security and platform teams gain a completely new level of real-time visibility and cloud-native defense for their entire cloud application stacks bringing frictionless security to dev, sec, and ops so that teams can deploy products and AI faster without security holding them back.

