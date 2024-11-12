Colonnade Bridgeport Breaks Ground For 12-Storey Boutique Residential Tower On Argyle Avenue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colonnade BridgePort, a leading full-service and management company, has officially broken ground on its latest development, Artefact on Argyle, located at 100 Argyle Avenue in Ottawa's Centretown community. Developed by co-owners Claridge Real Estate Investments and the CBP Real Estate Fund, in partnership with CBP Development and lead Morley Hoppner, this 12-storey, 127-unit boutique residential tower will bring a distinctive living experience to the area.

“We couldn't have asked for more like-minded, well-established, and highly regarded partners to work with us to bring this project to life,” said Senior Vice President Development Kelly Rhodenizer.“Artefact on Argyle will be a unique product for Ottawa's current residential landscape, geared to those looking for a sophisticated urban-centric lifestyle. We look forward to bringing this project to market and adding housing to the city.”

Artefact on Argyle, whose name and design are inspired by the site's location adjacent to the Canadian Museum of Nature, will be built on a site previously occupied by a 1950's era three-storey office building. To uphold the heritage of the site, CBP Development has preserved the original stone façade which will be reconstructed it in its entirety, expertly tying into the architectural design of the new tower.

Featuring a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites, and offering a wide range of amenities, Artefact on Argyle will welcome tenants in Fall 2026.

Artefact on Argyle is the first project in Colonnade BridgePort's $2B development pipeline to get underway, with other major projects slated to commence over the next two years.

About Colonnade BridgePort – colonnadebridgeport.ca

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company providing comprehensive property management, leasing, acquisition, development, investment management, and asset management services for commercial and residential properties. With a focus on understanding each client's unique goals, we leverage our real estate expertise and market insights to deliver exceptional performance. Headquartered in Ottawa, Colonnade BridgePort also has offices in Mississauga, Toronto, Dartmouth, and Fredericton. CBP Development is a division of Colonnade BridgePort.

About CBP Capital –

CBP Capital, a division of Colonnade BridgePort, manages private equity funds – including the CBP Real Estate Fund – and provides investment and asset management services. Our funds enable private investors to access real estate opportunities of a quality and scale typically available only to institutional investors. Acting on behalf of both institutional and private real estate investors, we protect and enhance invested capital, applying a wide range of financing and transactional experience, market intelligence, and analytical expertise to all forms of real estate investment.

About Claridge Real Estate Investments –

Claridge is an investment firm headquartered in Montreal, with 37-years of operation. It represents the interests of the Stephen Bronfman family. It is actively engaged in managing a diversified portfolio of third-party investments as well as direct interests in companies active in the food, technologies, energy, real estate and entertainment industries.

About Morley Hoppner –

For over 35 years, Morley Hoppner has helped shape Ottawa and its surrounding areas, providing industry-leading construction and real estate development solutions to our clients and leveraging our passion for creating a sense of place and community. During that time, we've been fortunate to participate in the development and construction of some of central Ontario's premier projects, from large-scale multifamily developments to recreational facilities and building revitalizations.

