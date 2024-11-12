Red8 Achieves Third Consecutive Recertification Of SOC 2 Type II

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certification Underscores Red8's Ongoing Commitment to Clients by Meeting Critical Standard for Security Controls

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8 , the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that it has successfully achieved completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit for the third consecutive year.

Developed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type II standard is a rigorous auditing procedure that evaluates a company's controls relevant to security. Certification validates that the organization is managing client data securely, and in such a way that it protects the organization as well as the privacy of its clients.

The successful recertification of the SOC 2 Type II industry standard affirms Red8's commitment to providing a secure environment for its business operations and client data.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II recertification is an ongoing priority for Red8,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of Red8.“This accreditation helps to build even greater trust with our clients as it validates our commitment to strictly adhering to the highest standards for protecting their sensitive data. Ultimately, it supports our goal of being a strategic partner and trusted advisor that helps clients tackle their toughest challenges and achieve long-term success.”

Red8's audit was performed by CPA firm Linford & Company LLP and included examination of its policies and procedures regarding the security of its infrastructure, software, people, data, and other relevant areas of the business. Following completion of the examination, Linford & Company delivered a final report with the results demonstrating that Red8's policies and procedures meet the SOC 2 Type II certification criteria.

About Red8

Red8, a wholly owned company of Insight Investments, Corp., is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical business challenges and creating strategic value through modern technology solutions and processes. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation's largest corporations––delivering comprehensive technology solutions around security, analytics, cloud and automation, endpoint, device lifecycle services, and data center infrastructure, delivered through consulting, staff augmentation, and managed services. For more information, visit .

