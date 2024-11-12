عربي


ROTH To Host 13Th Annual Technology Conference At The Hard Rock Hotel In New York City


11/12/2024 9:16:44 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to feature one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from over 110 companies across a variety of technology sub-sectors

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), , is pleased to announce it will host the 13th Annual Roth Technology conference on November 19-20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel, 159 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036.

The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors with the opportunity to Network directly with C-level executives from approximately 120 innovative, public and pre-public growth companies, carefully vetted by ROTH's research analysts: Darren Aftahi , Richard Baldry, CFA , Suji Desilva, CFA , Rohit Kulkarni , and Scott Searle, CFA .

The conference will span multiple sub-sectors, including Software and Enterprise Applications; Data, Analytics and AI; Digital Media; Semiconductors and Intelligent Systems; Data Centres and Infrastructure; Wireless, Comms and IoT, and AgTech.

The event will feature 1-on-1 / small group meetings pre-arranged by ROTH's analysts and gain insights from a special presentation,“Technical Perspective on Global Markets” presented by JC O'Hara - Managing Director, Chief Technical Strategist - ROTH.

This year's technology conference has expanded significantly, welcoming a record number of companies and participants. Sagar Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of ROTH, emphasized the importance of this event stating,“Technology remains one of the most promising and fascinating areas on the investor community's radar. With the rapid developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, exploring opportunities and building lasting relationships in this constantly growing industry is increasingly crucial.”

Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 230 transactions for its technology clients, with a total transaction value of over $16.2 billion. (Source: ROTH | 11/06/2024)

The conference is exclusively for ROTH's institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email ... to express interest and confirm participation.

AGENDA

TUESDAY | NOVEMBER 19, 2024

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Lunch and Registration
1:00 pm - 4:40 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
4:45 pm - 5:15 pm A Technical Perspective on Global Markets with JC O'Hara
5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Cocktail Hour with Live Brazilian Music

WEDNESDAY | NOVEMBER 20, 2024

8:00 am - 9:00 am Registration and Morning Coffee
12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Buffet Lunch
9:00 am - 5:00 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm WHAT DOES MUSIC TASTE LIKE RECEPTION

All times are listed in Eastern Time (EST)

VENUE:
Hard Rock Hotel
159 W 48th St.
New York, NY 10036

Participating Companies at the time of this release include:

Company Name ROTH Sub-Sector
A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ) Communications/Wireless/loT
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Aeries Technology (AERT) Services
Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) Communications/Wireless/loT
Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (AISP) Communications/Wireless/loT
Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Ag FinTech
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Industrial Technologies
Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Communications/Wireless/loT
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Arbe Robotics, Ltd. (ARBE) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Arteris, Inc. (AIP) Semis/Intelligent Systems
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Communications/Wireless/loT
AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) Internet/Media/Enabling Tech
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Communications/Wireless/loT
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) AgBio Crop Inputs
Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Digital Assets and Blockchain
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Digital Assets and Blockchain
Calix (CALX) Communications/Wireless/loT
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Communications/Wireless/loT
CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) Gene Editing
Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) Communications/Wireless/loT
ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (CNTM) Industrial Technologies
Core Scientific (CORZ) Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Financial Technology
Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) Software
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Semis/Intelligent Systems
DeFi Technologies Inc. (CBOE CA:DEFI) Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
eGain Corporation (EGAN) Software
Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) Semis/Intelligent Systems
EVgo Inc. (EVGO) eMobility
Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX:EXRO) Semiconductors
Ezcorp, Inc. (EZPW) Specialty Finance
Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Software
Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Internet
Forian Inc. (FORA) Software
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Gaming
GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Communications/Wireless/loT
Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Gaming
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) eCommerce
Gogo, Inc. (GOGO) Communications/Wireless/loT
HealWell AI Inc. (TSX:AIDX) Data, Analytics and AI
Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) Digital Assets and Blockchain
IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Cinema
indie Semiconductor (INDI) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Inseego Corp. (INSG) Communications/Wireless/loT
InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) Communications/Wireless/loT
Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Semis/Intelligent Systems
IREN (IREN) Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) Communications/Wireless/loT
Lightwave Logic (LWLG) Semis/Intelligent Systems
LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Media & Enabling Technologies
Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Environmental Services
Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Internet
Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT) Internet
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Semis/Intelligent Systems
MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (MSAI) Software
Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Netlist Inc. (NLST) Semis/Intelligent Systems
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (HOVR) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Internet
Nextnav, Inc. (NN) Communications/Wireless/loT
Opera Limited (OPRA) Internet/Media/Enabling Tech
OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Software
Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Internet/Media/Enabling Tech
Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Internet
Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) eMobility
PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) Communications/Wireless/loT
Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) Software
Quarterhill Inc. (TSX:QTRH) Intelligent Systems
RedCloud Technology (PRIVATE) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) Internet
Redwire Corp. (RDW) Semis/Intelligent Systems
REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) eMobility
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Software
Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Growth & eCommerce
Rezolve AI Limited (RZLV) Internet
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Semis/Intelligent Systems
SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Semis/Intelligent Systems
Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Communications/Wireless/loT
Silicon MotionTechnology Corp. (SIMO) Semis/Intelligent Systems
SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Industrial Technologies
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Software
SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) Software
Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Semis/Intelligent Systems
TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Ingredient Supply Chain
The Beachbody Company (BODI) Consumer
The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Software
The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
Tiny Ltd. (TSX:TINY) Internet/Media/Enabling Tech
TransAct Technologies, Inc. (TACT) Software
VersaBank (TSX:VBNK) Internet/Media/Enabling Tech
Wag! Group Co. (PET) Internet
Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) Semis/Intelligent Systems
WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX:WNDR) Digital Assets and Blockchain
Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Internet
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Software


List as of 11/06/2024 – subject to change

For b2i company profiles -

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Armanino

Lowenstein Sandler

B2I Digital, Inc.

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

NGO Sustainability Inc.

What Does Music Taste Like

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

ROTH
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
949.720.7117, ...
ROTH – Member FINRA/SIPC –

Media Contact:

IBN
Los Angeles, California

310.299.1717 Office
...


