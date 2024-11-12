ROTH To Host 13Th Annual Technology Conference At The Hard Rock Hotel In New York City

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to feature one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from over 110 companies across a variety of technology sub-sectors
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), , is pleased to announce it will host the 13th Annual Roth Technology conference on November 19-20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel, 159 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036.
The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors with the opportunity to Network directly with C-level executives from approximately 120 innovative, public and pre-public growth companies, carefully vetted by ROTH's research analysts: Darren Aftahi , Richard Baldry, CFA , Suji Desilva, CFA , Rohit Kulkarni , and Scott Searle, CFA .
The conference will span multiple sub-sectors, including Software and Enterprise Applications; Data, Analytics and AI; Digital Media; Semiconductors and Intelligent Systems; Data Centres and Infrastructure; Wireless, Comms and IoT, and AgTech.
The event will feature 1-on-1 / small group meetings pre-arranged by ROTH's analysts and gain insights from a special presentation,“Technical Perspective on Global Markets” presented by JC O'Hara - Managing Director, Chief Technical Strategist - ROTH.
This year's technology conference has expanded significantly, welcoming a record number of companies and participants. Sagar Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of ROTH, emphasized the importance of this event stating,“Technology remains one of the most promising and fascinating areas on the investor community's radar. With the rapid developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, exploring opportunities and building lasting relationships in this constantly growing industry is increasingly crucial.”
Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 230 transactions for its technology clients, with a total transaction value of over $16.2 billion. (Source: ROTH | 11/06/2024)
The conference is exclusively for ROTH's institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email ... to express interest and confirm participation.
AGENDA
TUESDAY | NOVEMBER 19, 2024
| Company Name
| ROTH Sub-Sector
| A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Aeries Technology (AERT)
| Services
| Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Airgain, Inc. (AIRG)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (AISP)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Alico, Inc. (ALCO)
| Ag FinTech
| American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)
| Industrial Technologies
| Anterix Inc. (ATEX)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)
| Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
| Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Arbe Robotics, Ltd. (ARBE)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Arteris, Inc. (AIP)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)
| Internet/Media/Enabling Tech
| Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)
| Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
| Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX)
| AgBio Crop Inputs
| Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)
| Digital Assets and Blockchain
| Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)
| Digital Assets and Blockchain
| Calix (CALX)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| CEVA Inc. (CEVA)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Cibus, Inc. (CBUS)
| Gene Editing
| Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (CNTM)
| Industrial Technologies
| Core Scientific (CORZ)
| Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
| CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)
| Financial Technology
| Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO)
| Software
| D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| DeFi Technologies Inc. (CBOE CA:DEFI)
| Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
| eGain Corporation (EGAN)
| Software
| Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| EVgo Inc. (EVGO)
| eMobility
| Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX:EXRO)
| Semiconductors
| Ezcorp, Inc. (EZPW)
| Specialty Finance
| Five9, Inc. (FIVN)
| Software
| Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)
| Internet
| Forian Inc. (FORA)
| Software
| Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)
| Gaming
| GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Genasys Inc. (GNSS)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Genius Sports Limited (GENI)
| Gaming
| GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)
| eCommerce
| Gogo, Inc. (GOGO)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| HealWell AI Inc. (TSX:AIDX)
| Data, Analytics and AI
| Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)
| Digital Assets and Blockchain
| IMAX Corporation (IMAX)
| Cinema
| indie Semiconductor (INDI)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Inseego Corp. (INSG)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| InterDigital Inc. (IDCC)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| IREN (IREN)
| Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
| Kopin Corporation (KOPN)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Lightwave Logic (LWLG)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| LiveOne, Inc. (LVO)
| Media & Enabling Technologies
| Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP)
| Environmental Services
| Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)
| Internet
| Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT)
| Internet
| MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (MSAI)
| Software
| Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Netlist Inc. (NLST)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (HOVR)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND)
| Internet
| Nextnav, Inc. (NN)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Opera Limited (OPRA)
| Internet/Media/Enabling Tech
| OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)
| Software
| Ouster, Inc. (OUST)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)
| Internet/Media/Enabling Tech
| Pinterest, Inc. (PINS)
| Internet
| Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)
| eMobility
| PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL)
| Software
| Quarterhill Inc. (TSX:QTRH)
| Intelligent Systems
| RedCloud Technology (PRIVATE)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Reddit, Inc. (RDDT)
| Internet
| Redwire Corp. (RDW)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)
| eMobility
| Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR)
| Software
| Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)
| Growth & eCommerce
| Rezolve AI Limited (RZLV)
| Internet
| Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT)
| Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
| Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)
| Communications/Wireless/loT
| Silicon MotionTechnology Corp. (SIMO)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)
| Industrial Technologies
| Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)
| Software
| SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI)
| Software
| Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)
| Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
| The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)
| Ingredient Supply Chain
| The Beachbody Company (BODI)
| Consumer
| The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)
| Software
| The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX)
| Media & Enabling Technologies, Digital Assets, and Blockchain
| Tiny Ltd. (TSX:TINY)
| Internet/Media/Enabling Tech
| TransAct Technologies, Inc. (TACT)
| Software
| VersaBank (TSX:VBNK)
| Internet/Media/Enabling Tech
| Wag! Group Co. (PET)
| Internet
| Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)
| Semis/Intelligent Systems
| WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX:WNDR)
| Digital Assets and Blockchain
| Yext, Inc. (YEXT)
| Internet
| Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)
| Software
