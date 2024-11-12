ROTH To Host 13Th Annual Technology Conference At The Hard Rock Hotel In New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), , is pleased to announce it will host the 13th Annual Roth on November 19-20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel, 159 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036.

The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors with the opportunity to directly with C-level executives from approximately 120 innovative, public and pre-public growth companies, carefully vetted by ROTH's research analysts: Darren Aftahi , Richard Baldry, CFA , Suji Desilva, CFA , Rohit Kulkarni , and Scott Searle, CFA .

The conference will span multiple sub-sectors, including Software and Enterprise Applications; Data, Analytics and AI; Digital Media; Semiconductors and Intelligent Systems; Data Centres and Infrastructure; Wireless, Comms and IoT, and AgTech.

The event will feature 1-on-1 / small group meetings pre-arranged by ROTH's analysts and gain insights from a special presentation,“Technical Perspective on Global Markets” presented by JC O'Hara - Managing Director, Chief Technical Strategist - ROTH.

This year's technology conference has expanded significantly, welcoming a record number of companies and participants. Sagar Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of ROTH, emphasized the importance of this event stating,“Technology remains one of the most promising and fascinating areas on the investor community's radar. With the rapid developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, exploring opportunities and building lasting relationships in this constantly growing industry is increasingly crucial.”

Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 230 transactions for its technology clients, with a total transaction value of over $16.2 billion. (Source: ROTH | 11/06/2024)

The conference is exclusively for ROTH's institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email ... to express interest and confirm participation.

AGENDA

TUESDAY | NOVEMBER 19, 2024