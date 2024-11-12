LBMC Investment Advisors Surpasses $2 Billion In Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm Reaches Milestone Through Client-Centric Approach, Customized Solutions, Coordinated and Tax Advice for More than 25 Years

Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC Investment Advisors *, a Registered Investment Advisory firm and member of the LBMC Family of Companies , proudly announces it has reached $2,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management. This milestone reflects the firm's continued commitment to providing customized investment solutions through a client-focused approach for more than 25 years.

“This accomplishment represents more than just growth-it's a testament to the trust our clients place in us and our team's steadfast commitment to delivering personalized financial strategies for more than a quarter century,” said Greg Herman , Managing Partner, LBMC Investment Advisors.“We are proud of this achievement, but more importantly, we are excited about what lies ahead. LBMC Investment Advisors is positioned to grow alongside our clients as they navigate new opportunities and challenges. We remain dedicated to building lasting partnerships and further strengthening the value we offer through every phase of life for our clients.”

LBMC Investment Advisors' success is rooted in its client-focused philosophy. The firm stands out for its comprehensive approach to wealth management and unique value proposition of providing coordinated investment and tax advice to clients. By leveraging a collaborative team approach, the firm delivers personalized guidance tailored to meet each client's distinct needs and objectives.

“Reaching the $2 billion mark in AUM not only highlights our success, but also strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions in an increasingly complex financial environment,” said Herman.“We are grateful to our clients and remain committed to helping them achieve their financial goals today and for generations to come, and we thank them for putting their trust in us.”

The announcement follows two other prestigious accolades for LBMC Investment Advisors – the firm's recognition as an Accounting Today Top Firm by Assets Under Management and a Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisor **.

About LBMC Investment Advisors

LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, is a $2 Billion in Assets Under Management Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Tennessee with the mission of providing financial peace of mind for clients. Founded in 1998, LBMC Investment Advisors is a CNBC designated top 25 fee-only wealth management firm and member of the LBMC Family of Companies. Today, LBMC Investment Advisors serves more than 490 clients and is growing at a rapid clip working with clients in the areas of investment strategy development, asset allocation planning, integrations of investments with tax planning, and portfolio analysis. For more information, visit our website

*Advisory services offered through LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC., an Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

**Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. This rating should not be construed as an endorsement of LBMCIA or by any client, nor are they representative of one client's evaluation. No fee was paid for consideration of this ranking/award.

