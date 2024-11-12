Solera’S AI-Driven Qapter Solution Enables Rapid Vehicle Damage Detection And Improved Shop Metrics For CARSTAR Torcam Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera , the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, and CARSTAR Torcam Group, a Driven Brands subsidiary and leading collision repair with an extensive North American network, highlighted the transformative impact of Qapter Mobile Inspection, an innovative AI-powered solution from Solera. Utilizing Qapter's unique-to-market Visual Intelligence capabilities, CARSTAR Torcam Group has improved shop efficiency and productivity, reducing non-drive estimates from over 90 minutes to 20 minutes or less. The implementation of this AI-powered damage detection technology, has resulted in faster turnaround times as well as increased profit.

At the shop, the assigned appraiser uses Qapter Mobile Inspection on an app format, on a smartphone or tablet, to document vehicle damages by taking high-quality photos of each angle as well as mileage and VIN. These images are then analyzed by Qapter's Visual Intelligence, which combines deep-learning algorithms and Solera's Repair Science for swift image processing. Qapter Intelligent Estimating generates a near-complete, line-by-line estimate within 2 minutes, leveraging an unrivaled database of 1.5B+ damaged vehicles images.

Qapter's AI capabilities are designed to complement human knowledge and expertise as they work through claims and repair requests. It also helps free up repair teams to adjust estimates as needed while enabling them to focus on more pressing tasks across the shop.

“The ability to conduct mobile inspections and produce fast preliminary estimates has significantly improved our overall efficiency as well as our capacity management,” said Sebastian Torres, owner and general manager, CARSTAR Torcam Group.“Qapter's Mobile Inspection tool has helped ensure every estimate is rigorously double-checked for accuracy and completeness. We've also been able to schedule non-drives more efficiently, which has significantly reduced LOR (Length of Rental), ensuring we're optimizing resource allocation and improving service delivery for our customers.”

The Qapter Mobile Inspection app is currently available on Apple iOS and will soon be accessible on Android. To learn more about Qapter, visit .

About Solera:

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a“one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries. For more information, visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:

PAN Communications

...

