Trustle Appoints Gant Redmon As Chief Executive Officer To Drive Next Level Of Growth

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustle , the seamless and secure access management provider, today named Gant Redmon , former CEO of Cloud FastPath and Hopara, Inc., as its new Chief Executive Officer and Board Director. Gant joins Trustle to lead day-to-day operations and provide strategic direction and vision for the company alongside Founder Emiliano Berenbaum , who steps into the role of Chief Officer and remains a Board Director. Trustle also announced the appointment of Carl Herberger , CEO of Boston cybersecurity company Corero Network Security, to Trustle's Board.

Redmon brings a strong track record of driving growth and innovation at cutting-edge technology companies to the organization. Prior to Trustle, he served as CEO of Hopara. Before Hopara, Redmon successfully led Cloud FastPath, a SaaS cloud-based migration services company, through its acquisition by Box, Inc. Earlier in his career, Gant served on Resilient Systems' executive leadership team, helping to prepare and position the company for its sale to IBM. Gant's expertise spans cloud platforms, data visualization, security, and privacy.

"I am thrilled to join Trustle and lead such a dynamic and forward-thinking company," said Gant Redmon, CEO of Trustle. "Trustle's commitment to empowering businesses with its granular, context-based access management platform is exciting, and I look forward to working with this talented team to build on that legacy, deliver even greater value to our customers, and scale the company to new heights."

Having founded Trustle, Emiliano Berenbaum transitions to CTO, focusing on the company's vision and strategy as it continues to expand and serve its growing customer base.

“Solid teams are stronger than individuals,” said Emiliano Berenbaum, Trustle's Founder and Chief Technology Officer.“Gant and I are excited to work together to transform the industry by offering frictionless, just-in-time access. Gant will oversee Trustle's daily operations and GTM strategies, and together, we will work to drive additional growth for the company.”

“Having led the company's Seed round, I am excited for Gant to join Emiliano and the team in building on Trustle's momentum and expanding the reach of its revolutionary platform,” said Rick Grinnell, Founder and Managing Partner at Glasswing Ventures and Trustle board member.“Having previously worked with Gant while I was an investor and board member at Resilient Systems, I have seen first-hand his management capabilities. Gant is the ideal leader to further the company's scale and success.”

Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security, has been appointed to Trustle's Board, bringing insights on cyber threats and security solutions gleaned during his over 25 years of cybersecurity leadership experience.

Trustle simplifies needs-based access control and enables a more secure and efficient cloud environment. Its innovative platform ensures that organizations can easily grant, track, and audit access through just-in-time access controls. This added layer of security enables businesses to protect their resources, and streamline compliance as well as provide critical insights and recommendations about license utilization and risk exposure. Learn more about Trustle at

