Modigent Highlights Q3 2024: Growth And Strategic Initiatives

Company's momentum, new acquisitions, and community-focused initiatives drive impact.

- Daniel Bueschel, CEO of ModigentPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modigent, a leader in infrastructure, technology, and solutions, has released its Q3 2024 update, unveiling continued financial growth and key strategic milestones. The latest quarterly update, hosted by award-winning journalist Carey Peña, features CEO Dan Bueschel sharing insights into Modigent's performance, new acquisitions, and expanding community impact initiatives. This quarterly video series has grown in popularity, drawing high anticipation across the industry.“As Modigent grows, so does our responsibility to support both our clients and the communities we serve,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent.“Our most recent quarterly results reflect not only our strategic execution but also our commitment to fostering a culture that prioritizes people, partnerships, and purpose.”Key highlights from the Q3 2024 video include:. Financial Growth: Modigent reports strong financial results for Q3, with revenue up by 10% year-to-date and gross margins rising by 15%, reflecting quality-driven earnings. Bueschel noted that maintaining a profit margin of 10-12% amid growing demand underlines the company's strategic efficiency and adaptability.. Acquisition of Greenville Mechanical: Modigent welcomed Greenville Mechanical into its portfolio, enhancing its HVAC services in South Carolina and adding synergy with Modigent's existing operations. The acquisition brings complementary services and supports Modigent's goal of integrating diverse capabilities across its network.. Support for Disaster-Affected Regions: As a family of companies, Modigent mobilized resources to assist communities affected by recent natural disasters inFlorida. Employees from less-impacted offices in Georgia and Kentucky were deployed to aid recovery efforts, demonstrating Modigent's commitment tosupporting both its workforce and local communities in times of need.. Impressive Sales and Pipeline Growth: Modigent surpassed its sales target by 34% compared to Q3 last year. A robust $1 billion sales pipeline, including $400million in factored opportunities, highlights strong client acquisition, especially in the defense, healthcare, and digital services sectors. Recent notable contracts include projects with a major defense contractor in Arizona and a chip manufacturer in Colorado.. Talent Acquisition and Workforce Development: Modigent is advancing recruiting and training programs, partnering with universities and community colleges to strengthen its talent pipeline. Bueschel underscored the company's focus on attracting and developing skilled professionals, including HVAC, plumbing, and digital systems experts, through immersive internships and apprenticeships.. Upcoming Acquisition-Focused Industry Event: December 10, 2024, Modigent will host a live-streamed event in partnership with ACHR News, the leading media outlet in the HVAC industry. This session is designed to engage founders and owners who are exploring the acquisition process. The goal is to educate and answer questions about what it means to join the Modigent family. The event will offer prospective sellers a firsthand look into Modigent's supportive, family-oriented culture and commitment to legacy preservation.“This platform allows us to speak directly to company owners and founders, addressing their concerns and highlighting our commitment to preserving the legacy and values of their businesses,” said CEO Dan Bueschel. To register for the event or learn more about Modigent's Acquisition Program, visit .The Q3 update provides a comprehensive look at Modigent's growth trajectory and strategic focus areas. To view the full Q3 update video, click here .About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent's offerings, locations, and career opportunities at .###

