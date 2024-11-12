Magnus Merklin's Debut Graphic Novel Disconnect Explores Friendship, Grief, And The Healing Power Of Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. JOHN'S, NL, CANADA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Panel Press is proud to announce the release of DiSCONNECT , the debut graphic novel by Danish artist Magnus Merklin. This evocative work takes readers into the quiet, complex world of two young musicians who reunite at their late friend's summer home to finish an unfinished song, left behind as a reminder of their shared past.A year after the tragic loss of their bandmate, the surviving members of the trio, DiSCONNECT, find themselves back in the familiar space where they once made music together. As they struggle to finish the song, their differing approaches reveal the unique ways they've processed their grief. Tension builds as each musician, projecting their sadness and frustration onto the other, grapples with both the creative process and their fragile friendship.Combining traditional and digital art techniques, Merklin's DiSCONNECT is a deeply personal exploration of grief, friendship, and the challenging journey toward creative healing. Through richly layered visuals and storytelling, Merklin captures the subtle, often unspoken emotions of two people bound by a shared loss and a shared hope.DiSCONNECT will be available at Black Panel Press and other major retailers on April 22nd, 2025.For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: ...Based in Canada and distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors , Black Panel Press specializes in international graphic novels that challenge and expand the storytelling possibilities of the medium. With a commitment to publishing transformative narratives, Black Panel Press connects readers globally with powerful, thought-provoking works.

