Not Appropriate For ‘Small People’ To Speak Disrespectfully About PM Modi: K’Taka BJP To Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) While referring to Chief Siddaramaiah as“small people”, Karnataka BJP said on Tuesday that it is not appropriate for“small people” to talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a disrespectful manner.

“Siddaramaiah, when you speak, you stoop very low. It is not appropriate for small people to speak disrespectfully about the Prime Minister. You are not same either in age or in office as PM Modi,” said Karnataka Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy while reacting to the criticism of Siddaramaiah against PM Modi.

Narayanaswamy further criticised the Congress for allegedly distributing money in the three by-elections.

“In these three by-elections, a river of money has flowed. Congress claims they will win, but people are watching their extravagant expenditures. The rich may drink as they wish, but the poor are targeted here. The government talks of implementing guarantees, yet raises liquor prices,” he said.

He added that the Congress government is completely mired in corruption and indulged in scams.

“The state government is deeply mired in corruption in all 38 government departments, and our leaders are bringing each of these to light. The Chief Minister is sitting on the citadel of corruption,” he claimed.

Narayanaswamy criticised the Chief Minister's family for allegedly returning 14 plots in Mysuru and Minister Priyank Kharge for returning 5 acres, suggesting this as evidence of corruption and investigations in this regard are mere formalities.

“Recently, the State Wine Merchant Association accused the Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur collected around Rs 500 crores in bribes. Following this, it was revealed that nearly Rs 700 crores have been embezzled. The Prime Minister mentioned this in his recent Maharashtra election campaign,” he said.

He said that the Wine Merchants' Association, troubled by issues with the government, has announced a state-wide protest by closure of their stores on Nov 25.

“For a new license, Rs 4.5 lakh is required as a government fee, yet obtaining one costs around Rs 70-Rs 80 lakh - where does this money go,” Narayanaswamy questioned.

He added that a one-year license renewal requires Rs 4.6 lakh, in addition to a bribe of Rs 6 lakh.

“This is widely known. Even if there are no complaints, the Excise Department imposes at least two mandatory cases on every bar or liquor shop, seeking Rs 2,000 penalty and a Rs 25,000 bribe,” he said.