Cabinet Approves Decree Appointing Sheikh Mubarak Homoud Al-Sabah As KNG Chief
Date
11/12/2024 9:08:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Cabinet approved on Tuesday a draft decree appointing sheikh Mubarak Homoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Chief of the National Guard (KNG). (end)
aa
MENAFN12112024000071011013ID1108876804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.