Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Australian Assistant Minister For Middle East, Africa
Date
11/12/2024 9:08:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday Australian Assistant Minister for Middle East and Africa Marc Innes-Brown.
During the meeting, ways of boosting bilateral cooperation and latest regional and global events were touched on. (end)
