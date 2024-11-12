Greenworks Commercial Customer Support Center Grand Opening - Paving The Way For California's Gas Ban Transition
Date
11/12/2024 9:01:54 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What:
media is invited to join the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Greenworks Commercial Support Center. This milestone marks Greenworks Commercial's commitment to supporting California's residents and businesses shift from gas-powered to battery-operated solutions, in alignment with the state's landmark ban on the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers and other small off-road engines across the Golden State.
When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Time: Exclusive Media Hour at 10:00 AM; Official Program from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Where: Greenworks Commercial Support Center at 29023 The Old Road, Valencia, California 91355
What to Expect:
Exclusive Media Hour: Prior to the official ribbon cutting, we invite media to an exclusive hour starting at 10:00 AM to meet with Greenworks CEO Yin Chen and learn more about Greenworks' commitment to driving sustainable practices and innovative solutions in California.
VIP Access: Be among the first to tour this state-of-the-art facility designed to revolutionize customer support while championing eco-friendly solutions.
Immersive Experiences: Engage in interactive demonstrations showcasing Greenworks' latest green technologies and how they're changing the game for consumers and businesses alike.
Battery Power Success Stories: Hear from industry leaders and visionaries who are at the forefront of the sustainability movement. Gain insights that could shape the future of green initiatives.
RSVP:
Confirm attendance by emailing [email protected]
by December 2.
We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event!
** THIS EVENT IS RSVP ONLY ** ONLY THOSE ON LIST WILL BE ADMITTED **
Contact:
Alexa Dargis
[email protected]
630-248-0434
About Greenworks ®
Commercial
Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Greenworks® Commercial offers a range of battery-powered solutions for landscaping professionals setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment. Greenworks® also offers a non-commercial product line designed for homeowners and do-it-yourselfers, which is available online and at more than 11,000 retail locations. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Greenworks
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN12112024003732001241ID1108876775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.