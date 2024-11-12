(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nation's Leading Physical Therapy Franchise to Continue Impressive Growth with Guidance from New Executive Role



SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers , the country's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, specializing in balance and vestibular rehabilitation, is excited to announce the newest member of its executive team: Sarah Frohnhoefer

as Chief Strategy Officer. The FYZICAL team is excited to welcome a fresh perspective to propel the brand's innovation and growth, on top of positioning the organization for long-term success in the continuously evolving healthcare and franchise landscape.



FYZICAL expands leadership team with appointment of new Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Frohnhoefer.

Continue Reading

Sarah joins the FYZICAL family bringing over 20 years of experience launching new businesses globally, most recently working with consumer-facing start-ups like Sofar Sounds and CLEAR. In her previous roles, she launched new products and ventures for leading brands like Marriott International, facilitated funding entrepreneurs, and scaled small businesses focused on social impact, making her transition to the franchise industry a natural next step.



"FYZICAL is at the forefront of growth in the health and wellness industry. We've maintained significant growth without losing sight of delivering quality, personalized care to everyone we serve. Health and wellness isn't a trend, it's become fundamental to the life we all want to live," said newly appointed CSO, Sarah Frohnhoefer. "As I embark on this new role alongside a fantastic team, we'll continue to develop and provide holistic and innovative programs that empower individuals to love their life."



"We created the Chief Strategy Officer role to focus on long-term brand growth and innovation that keeps FYZICAL at the forefront of the healthcare franchising landscape," said CEO Brian Belmont. "This role will drive new opportunities, streamline operations, and align the system with industry trends, ensuring success for our franchisees and a positive overall patient experience."



FYZICAL is expanding and looking for franchise partners across the country. To explore franchise opportunities with FYZICAL, visit fyzicalfranchise. For appointments and to find a clinic near you, visit fyzical .



About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 575 locations that span across 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical .



Media Contact: Jayne Bauer, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]



SOURCE FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED