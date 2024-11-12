WIN Home Inspection Ranks #17 For Veterans Among Thousands Of Franchise Systems, Including Leading Global Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Climbs Six Spots, Underscoring Commitment to Veteran Franchise Owners

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Home Inspection proudly announces its recognition as one of the Top Franchises for Veterans in 2024 by Entrepreneur magazine, ranking #17 among thousands of franchise systems nationwide . This six-spot climb from last year reflects WIN's unwavering dedication to empowering veterans with exceptional entrepreneurial opportunities. Nearly 36% of WIN's franchise owners are veterans and first responders , representing virtually every branch of the military.

"We are immensely honored to be recognized as one of the top franchises in the country for veterans," said Praful Mittal, CEO of WIN Home Inspection. "At WIN Home Inspection, we are deeply committed to providing veterans not just with opportunities but also with the resources and support they need to build wealth and create lasting legacies. We owe a profound debt of gratitude to our veterans, and we are dedicated to their success in their entrepreneurial journeys."

WIN is a veteran-friendly franchise, offering veterans a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee . Franchise owners receive tailored support from the largest support team in the industry, ensuring each strategic partner is set up for long-term success. WIN's comprehensive training model equips franchise owners from the beginning and helps them sustain and grow their businesses over time.

"WIN makes sure that we as franchise owners have the tools so that we can do our jobs to the best of our abilities-the whole team does that, and it's so hard to find in the franchising industry," said Travis Smith , a multi-location WIN franchise owner. "It's already a scary enough position to walk away from a steady paycheck, and for me, WIN took all the worry out of it."

In honor of America's heroes, WIN launched its first-ever contest for veterans and first responders this year, giving away over $20,000 toward franchise start-up costs . Additionally, the company supports local and national charitable organizations that reflect its core values and mission of supporting military veterans, including Homes For Our Troops and Fisher House .

Why Veterans Succeed with WIN Home Inspection

Build a Resilient, Year-Round Business with Comprehensive Training . WIN is the only franchise offering extensive in-house training for over 35 essential services , enabling franchise owners to adapt to market needs and operate year-round.

Achieve Growth with Innovative Marketing Support. WIN provides a comprehensive marketing platform with cutting-edge strategies and strong support, helping franchise owners stand out, elevate their brand, and achieve measurable growth.

Stand Out with Advanced Technology and Innovation . WIN equips franchise owners with advanced, proprietary technology and tools, allowing them to offer services efficiently, differentiate themselves in the market, and build lasting relationships within their communities.

Benefit from Personalized Support to Reach Your Goals . With the largest support team in the industry, WIN offers personalized guidance and resources, helping franchise owners overcome challenges and achieve their business objectives.

Thrive with a Collaborative Peer Network . WIN's extensive peer mentorship network connects franchise owners with experienced peers through group training, ride-alongs, national and regional events, and community groups-fostering collaboration and enhancing success.

For veterans interested in joining the WIN Home Inspection family, please visit winfranchising/franchise-opportunity/for-veterans/ or call (800) 967-8127 .

About WIN Home Inspection

Founded in 1993, WIN Home Inspection is the #1 ranked and fastest-growing home inspection services franchise in the U.S., offering the widest range of inspection services for over 30 years. Serving homeowners, buyers, and sellers across more than 280 locations in 45 states , WIN leads the industry with innovative techniques, the latest tools and technologies, and exceptional customer service. As a major supporter of veterans and first responders in their post-service careers, WIN is proud that over one-third of its franchise owners have a military or first responder background. For more information about owning a WIN business in your local community, visit .

Media Contact:

Kelly Maicon

919.741.9784

[email protected]



