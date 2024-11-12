(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global market for Printed and Flexible Electronics 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global printed and flexible electronics market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing demand for wearable devices, IoT applications, and flexible displays. This comprehensive report provides detailed analysis of the entire ecosystem from materials and manufacturing to applications and end markets.
Key Market Segments Covered include:
Consumer electronics and wearables Medical devices and healthcare monitoring E-textiles and smart apparel Automotive electronics and displays Smart packaging and RFID Building and construction Energy storage and harvesting Flexible displays and lighting Printed and flexible sensors
The report provides detailed analysis of:
Manufacturing Technologies
Printed electronics processes Roll-to-roll (R2R) manufacturing In-mold electronics (IME) 3D electronics Digital and analog printing methods Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) Materials and Components
Conductive inks (silver, copper, carbon) Flexible substrates Semiconducting materials Component attachment materials Flexible ICs and PCBs Printable sensing materials Energy storage materials Applications including
Flexible displays and OLED lighting Wearable devices and sensors Electronic skin patches Smart textiles and clothing Automotive displays and interfaces Smart packaging and labels Building-integrated electronics Flexible batteries and energy harvesting Market sizing and forecasts 2025-2035 (volume and value)
Technology benchmarking and readiness levels Competitive landscape analysis Regional market analysis Extensive company profiles. Manufacturing innovations Application roadmaps
Key Topics covered include:
Consumer Electronics & Wearables
Smart watches and fitness trackers Hearables and medical wearables Gaming and entertainment devices Flexible displays and touch interfaces Healthcare & Medical:
Electronic skin patches Remote patient monitoring Smart bandages and wound care Drug delivery devices Continuous glucose monitoring Cardiovascular monitoring E-textiles & Smart Apparel
Smart clothing and accessories Performance sportswear Healthcare monitoring garments Military and protective wear Manufacturing processes Integration methods Automotive Applications
Flexible displays and lighting Touch controls and interfaces Seat occupancy sensors Heated surfaces Structural electronics Smart Packaging
RFID and NFC integration Time-temperature indicators Freshness monitoring Anti-counterfeiting Smart labels and tags Energy Applications
Flexible batteries Printed supercapacitors Solar cells Energy harvesting Wireless charging Display Technologies
OLED displays E-paper displays Micro-LED Quantum dot displays Automotive displays Transparent displays Company Profiles: Comprehensive profiles of 1,000 companies including:
Major electronics manufacturers Materials suppliers Equipment providers Technology developers Start-ups and innovators
Companies Profiled include:
3DOM Inc. AC Biode Accensors Advanced Nano Products (ANP) Agfa-Gevaert NV American Semiconductor Inc. AMO Greentech Ampcera Inc. Anthro Energy Ateios Systems Australian Advanced Materials Bando Chemical Bare Conductive/Laiier BeFC Blackstone Resources Blue Current Inc. Blue Spark Technologies Inc. Brewer Science C2Sense C3 Nano Cambridge Touch Technologies Canatu Oy CCL Design CHASM Advanced Materials ChemCubed Copprint Copprium Dracula Technologies DuPont Dycotec Dätwyler e2ip Technologies Elantas ElastiSense Sensor Technology Electroninks Elephantech Enfucell OY Ensurge Micropower ASA Epicore Biosystems Evonik Exeger Ferroperm Piezoceramics FlexEnable Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems (ENAS) Fuelium Fuji Corporation GE Healthcare GenesInk Grepow (Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd.) Henkel Heraeus Heraeus Epurio Hitachi Zosen Holst Centre Hyprint GmbH Ilika Infi-Tex Inkron (Nagase) InkTec Co. Ltd. InnovationLab/Henkel Intecells Inc. Inuru ISORG Japan Display Inc. (JDI) Jenax Inc. KUNDISCH GmbH & Co. KG Kureha LayerOne AS LG Display LiBest Inc. LionVolt BV Liquid Wire Mateligent Maxell MCK Tech MCVE Technologie Mühlbauer Myrias Optics N-Ink Nano Dimension Nanopaint Navaflex NEC Corporation NovaCentrix Ohara Optomec Panasonic Peratech Photocentric Piezotech Arkema PolyIC PolyPlus Battery Company PowerON PragmatIC Pragmatic Semiconductor prelonic technologies Printoptix Prologium Technology Co. Ltd. PVNanoCell Quad Industries Raynergy Tek Sakuú Corporation Samsung SDI Saralon Screentec Sefar Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co. Ltd. Sensel Sensing Tex Sensitronics SigmaSense Silveray SmartKem Ltd. STMicroelectronics StretchSense Sun Chemical Syenta tacterion GmbH Tactotek TG0 Toppan TotalEnergies Toyobo TracXon UNIGRID Battery Varta Voltera Wiliot Xymox Technologies Inc. Ynvisible Zinergy UK
Key Features:
Market forecasts (volume and value) Technology assessment Competitive analysis Strategic recommendations Investment opportunities Patent landscape Company profiles
This report is essential for understanding:
Market opportunities and challenges Technology trends and developments Competitive landscape Investment potential Manufacturing innovations Application roadmaps
With extensive primary research and analysis, the report offers valuable insights for companies looking to:
Identify market opportunities Evaluate technologies Assess competition Plan strategic investments Develop new products Establish partnerships Enter new markets
The report includes detailed market forecasts, technology assessments, and strategic analysis essential for companies participating in or planning to enter the printed and flexible electronics market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The evolution of electronics
1.2 Markets for printed and flexible electronics
1.3 The wearables revolution
1.4 The wearable tech market in 2024
1.5 Continuous monitoring
1.6 Market map for printed and flexible electronics
1.7 Wearable market leaders
1.8 What is printed/flexible electronics?
1.9 Role in the metaverse
1.10 Wearable electronics in the textiles industry
1.11 New conductive materials
1.12 Entertainment
1.13 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market
1.14 Innovations at CES 2021-2024
1.15 Investment funding and buy-outs 2019-2024
1.16 Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE)
1.17 Sustainability in flexible electronics
1.18 Global market revenues, 2018-2035
2 MANUFACTURING METHODS
2.1 Comparative analysis
2.2 Printed electronics
2.3 3D electronics
2.4 Analogue printing
2.5 Digital printing
2.6 In-mold electronics (IME)
2.7 Roll-to-roll (R2R)
3 MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS
3.1 Component attachment materials
3.2 Conductive inks
3.3 Printable semiconductors
3.4 Printable sensing materials
3.5 Flexible Substrates
3.6 Flexible ICs
3.7 Printed PCBs
3.8 Thin film batteries
3.9 Energy harvesting
4 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
4.1 Macro-trends
4.2 Market drivers
4.3 SWOT analysis
4.4 Wearable sensors
4.5 Wearable actuators
4.6 Recent market developments
4.7 Wrist-worn wearables
4.8 Sports and fitness
4.9 Hearables
4.10 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors
4.11 Pet and animal wearables
4.12 Military wearables
4.13 Industrial and workplace monitoring
4.14 Global market forecasts
4.15 Market challenges
4.16 Companies
5 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE/WELLNESS ELECTRONICS
5.1 Macro-trends
5.2 Market drivers
5.3 SWOT analysis
5.4 Current state of the art
5.5 Wearable and health monitoring and rehabilitation
5.6 Electronic skin patches
5.7 Wearable drug delivery
5.8 Cosmetics patches
5.9 Femtech devices
5.10 Smart footwear for health monitoring
5.11 Smart contact lenses and smart glasses for visually impaired
5.12 Smart woundcare
5.13 Smart diapers
5.14 Wearable robotics-exo-skeletons, bionic prostheses, exo-suits, and body worn collaborative robots
5.15 Global market forecasts
5.16 Market challenges
6 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES) AND SMART APPAREL
6.1 Macro-trends
6.2 Market drivers
6.3 SWOT analysis
6.4 Performance requirements for E-textiles
6.5 Growth prospects for electronic textiles
6.6 Textiles in the Internet of Things
6.7 Types of E-Textile products
6.8 Materials and components
6.9 Applications, markets and products
6.10 Global market forecasts
6.11 Market challenges
6.12 Companies
7 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE ENERGY STORAGE AND HARVESTING
7.1 Macro-trends
7.2 Market drivers
7.3 SWOT analysis
7.4 Applications of printed and flexible electronics
7.5 Flexible and stretchable batteries for electronics
7.6 Approaches to flexibility
7.7 Flexible Battery Technologies
7.8 Key Components of Flexible Batteries
7.9 Performance Metrics and Characteristics
7.10 Photovoltaics
7.11 Transparent and flexible heaters
7.12 Thermoelectric energy harvesting
7.13 Fuel cells
7.14 Market challenges
7.15 Global market forecasts
7.16 Companies
8 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE DISPLAYS
8.1 Macro-trends
8.2 Market drivers
8.3 SWOT analysis
8.4 Printed and flexible display prototypes and products
8.5 Organic LCDs (OLCDs)
8.6 Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)
8.7 Inorganic LEDs
8.8 Flexible AMOLEDs
8.9 Flexible PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)
8.10 Flexible and foldable microLED
8.11 Flexible QD displays
8.12 Smartphones
8.13 Laptops, tablets and other displays
8.14 Products and prototypes
8.15 Flexible lighting
8.16 FHE for large area lighting
8.17 Directly printed LED lighting
8.18 Flexible electrophoretic displays
8.19 Electrowetting displays
8.20 Electrochromic displays
8.21 Perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs)
8.22 Metamaterials
8.23 Transparent displays
8.24 Global market forecasts
8.25 Market challenges
8.26 Companies
9 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS
9.1 Macro-trends
9.2 Market drivers
9.3 SWOT analysis
9.4 Applications
9.5 Global market forecasts
9.6 Market challenges
9.7 Companies
10 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE SENSORS
10.1 Market overview
10.2 Printed piezoresistive sensors
10.3 Printed piezoelectric sensors
10.4 Printed photodetectors
10.5 Printed temperature sensors
10.6 Printed strain sensors
10.7 Printed Gas Sensors
10.8 Printed capacitive sensors
10.9 Printed wearable electrodes
10.10 Global market forecasts
10.11 Companies
11 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE SMART BUILDINGS AND CONSTRUCTION ELECTRONICS
11.1 Macro-trends
11.2 Market drivers
11.3 SWOT analysis
11.4 Applications
11.5 Global market forecasts
11.5.1 Revenues
11.6 Companies
12 SMART PACKAGING ELECTRONICS
12.1 What is Smart Packaging?
12.2 SWOT analysis
12.3 Supply chain management
12.4 Improving product freshness and extending shelf life
12.5 Brand protection and anti-counterfeiting
12.6 Printed and flexible electronics in packaging
12.7 Global market forecasts
12.8 Companies
