Landsbankinn Hf.: S&P Revises Credit Rating Outlook From Stable To Positive
Date
11/12/2024 9:01:40 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) S&P Global Ratings has today affirmed the credit rating of Landsbankinn and revised the outlook from stable to positive. The credit rating of the bank is BBB+/A-2 with positive outlook.
In S&P's announcement it is stated that the positive outlook reflects potential uplift of the credit rating due to increased loss-absorbing capacity if the bank continues its issuance of ALAC-eligible debt beyond S&P's threshold of 4% of risk weighted assets, as calculated in accordance with S&P's methodology.
In the rationale for the decision, S&P highlights that Landsbankinn was the first Icelandic bank to issue senior-non preferred bond and thereby proving sound market access and investor appetite for the issuance.
Further information can be found in S&P's announcement, available on the Bank's website:
MENAFN12112024004107003653ID1108876757
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.