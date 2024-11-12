SECU’S Annual Statewide Toy Drive Is Happening Now

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toys to benefit children in the communities where donations are received

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) is excited to announce that its third annual statewide Toy Drive is officially underway and will continue through December 6. All 275 branches will serve as drop-off sites for the drive to help spread the joy of the holiday season to local children and families.

Anyone wishing to donate may bring new, unwrapped toys, books, or other gift items to any SECU branch. Donations collected at each location will be delivered to children in the area through collaborations with local charities and organizations.

With branches in all 100 North Carolina counties, the Credit Union is able to serve the state through initiatives that benefit SECU members and the community at large beyond traditional financial services. Last year's donations were distributed to thousands of children by 36 North Carolina charitable organizations.

“It brings us great joy to help children experience the excitement brought by this season of giving,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady.“We are thankful for the generosity of our members and staff who help us continue this holiday tradition with their participation each year and for the local non-profits who lend their support to deliver the gifts and bring smiles to the faces of children and families throughout North Carolina.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, , and the SECU Mobile App.

