Be There For Men This November

Content warning: This story contains content about suicide. If you or someone you know is facing a mental crisis, please call the national Prevention Hotline at 988.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suicide is a growing public health crisis with lasting impacts on communities and each person has a role to play towards prevention. For Men's Health Awareness Month in November, Jack.org is organizing its“Meant To Be Here, Meant To Be There” campaign to raise awareness about steps we can take to support men's mental health.

Every day across Canada, an average of 8 men die by suicide. For Indigenous and Inuit men, racism and colonialism have created conditions where they suffer from some of the highest suicide rates in the world, upwards of 40 times the national average. And for every death by suicide, a ripple effect of at least seven to 10 people are significantly affected by the loss.

was born out of the realization that more families need the knowledge, skills, and confidence to be there for their loved ones before it's too late. The Be There Certificate exists to address that need: using 5 simple and evidence-based rules, it teaches people how to provide safe and meaningful support to their loved ones. Designed in partnership with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, the Be There Certificate is a free online course to help people learn how to spot the signs of mental health struggles, start tough conversations, and connect with professional help. Over 24,500 people have completed the Be There Certificate since its launch in 2022.

Our society often reinforces the idea that men need to suppress emotion, stay silent, or suffer through tough times alone. One in three men report not wanting their mental health to be a burden to their families, but“toughing it out” can worsen existing mental health disorders. This is why it's important for friends, family, and communities to become more comfortable talking about mental health – and knowing when and how to be there for the men in their lives before a crisis occurs.

“When it comes to men's mental health, we are in a stage of acknowledging that it exists, yet unprepared to deal when struggles occur. Internalized beliefs and social norms about men's mental struggles may seal up men's emotions for the sake of productivity,” said Dzhafar Kabidenov, Network Representative for“That's where the Be There Certificate comes in, equipping us with a tin opener that enables us to help others unseal their mental health struggle. The Be There Certificate course trains us to become ambassadors of positive change so that men's mental health goes beyond just November."

“Meant To Be Here, Meant To Be There” campaign launched on October 15th and will continue through the end of November. If you notice men in your life who seem to be struggling with their mental health, let them know that you will“Be There” for them. For a simple, actionable framework on how to support someone through a mental health struggle, check out .

Founded in 2010, Jack.org is a Canadian charity that works with young people to spread mental health education and support so that young people can own their mental health journeys. Through impactful programming like Jack Talks, Jack Chapters, and the Be There program, Jack.org equips youth with the knowledge, skills, and resources to manage their mental health, address feelings of distress, and support one another. Driven by thousands of advocates and allies nationwide, Jack.org is committed to creating a Canada where every young person gets the support they deserve. If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.

