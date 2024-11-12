Sensobright & Detay Elektronik Forge Partnership To Bring Tactile Sensor Lab Sets To Universities Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sensobright and Detay Elektronik partner to provide advanced Tactile Sensor Lab Sets to universities, boosting research in touch sensing, robotics, & AI.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sensobright, a pioneer in advanced tactile sensing technology, has announced an official commercial partnership with Detay Elektronik, a leading international electronics and sensor distributor. This strategic collaboration will deliver Sensobright's cutting-edge Tactile Sensor Lab Sets to universities globally, addressing the growing demand for advanced tactile sensing technology in educational and research institutions.

Sensobright's Tactile Sensor Lab Sets will leverage the company's award-winning tactile sensing capabilities, designed to support academic research in robotic gripping & manipulation, safety sensing, and AI-powered object identification. Sensobright's tactile sensors have been recognized as the only tactile sensor capable of surpassing human sensory resolution, with the ability to match any form factor and the ability to sense multidimensional touch data, including temperature, force, pressure, shear, shape, friction, and even pain. Now, these capabilities will be accessible to universities seeking to explore the future of touch sensing in automated and AI-driven applications.

Jim Vogt, CEO of Sensobright, emphasized the importance of this partnership for advancing academic research in tactile sensing, stating,“Our partnership with Detay Elektronik represents a significant step forward in making advanced tactile technology available to the next generation of innovators. By bringing our Tactile Sensor Lab Sets to universities, we're empowering students and researchers to work with world-class tools shaping the future of AI, robotics, and human-machine interaction.”

Detay Elektronik, renowned for its extensive academic distribution network and commitment to technological advancement, will play a pivotal role in introducing Sensobright's Tactile Sensor Lab Sets to educational institutions around the world. This collaboration combines Sensobright's innovative tactile sensing technology with Detay Elektronik's distribution expertise to provide universities with groundbreaking technologies for research and education.

Prof. Dr. Utku Buyuksahin, Founder and CTO of Sensobright, highlighted the impact of the partnership, stating,“Universities are at the forefront of exploring new applications for tactile sensing, and the demand for our technology in academic settings has grown significantly. With this partnership, we can ensure that more universities have access to Sensobright's tactile sensing solutions, opening new research possibilities into advanced applications in robotics, artificial intelligence, automotive, aviation, healthcare and MedTech, and beyond.”

With over 160 international patents and numerous industry accolades, Sensobright continues to raise the bar in tactile sensing. This partnership with Detay Elektronik further reinforces the company's mission to make its innovative technology accessible and to inspire advancements across sectors like healthcare, automotive, and robotics through the power of touch.

About Sensobright

Sensobright is a tactile sensing technology company holding over 160 international patents including the first and only tactile sensing technology and products with greater sensing resolution than human touch. The company was founded by Prof. Dr. Utku Buyuksahin in 2018 with Headquarters in Portland Oregon. Sensobright's game changing technology addresses vast and large market segments including Aviation, Automotive, Robotics, Healthcare/MedTech, and Consumer Electronics/Home Automation.

