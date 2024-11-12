New Release On Bridging Military Medicine And AI For Smarter Patient Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Smarter Healthcare with AI: Harnessing Military to Revolutionize Healthcare for Everyone Everywhere” by Dr. Hassan Tetteh released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Smarter Healthcare with AI: Harnessing Military Medicine to Revolutionize Healthcare for Everyone Everywhere" by Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh is now available. The is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon ."Smarter Healthcare with AI" brings readers into the future of medicine by demonstrating how artificial intelligence (AI) can transform healthcare across the globe. Dr. Tetteh's book draws on his experience as a thoracic surgeon for Inova Health and Howard University Hospital, the CEO of Human Care Technologies, Inc., and his tenure as the Warfighter Health Mission Chief at the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) for the Department of Defense. "Smarter Healthcare with AI" is a fusion of his knowledge of AI and military medicine that takes aim at healthcare's greatest challenges."Smarter Healthcare with AI" captivates readers through real-world examples, including Dr. Tetteh's work in medical imaging innovations, advanced health records analysis, and identifying AI's role in suicide prevention. Tetteh's book introduces his VP4 framework-purpose, personalization, partnership, and productivity-offering a comprehensive model for integrating AI into healthcare. The book emphasizes the ethical considerations necessary for AI's successful adoption, underscoring the importance of data diversity and a human-centered approach. Dr. Tetteh's comprehensive insights aim to make healthcare more personalized, efficient, and accessible."Smarter Healthcare with AI" is essential reading for healthcare professionals, military personnel, and technology enthusiasts, providing actionable strategies to leverage AI for improved patient outcomes, streamlined operations, and a more compassionate future of healthcare.“Providers who don't want to get on board with AI will be forced to. Why? Because their patients will be looking for answers,” Dr. Tetteh said.“AI will be the norm and not the exception at some point-not too far off. But there's a chasm right now, and it's time to bridge it.”About Dr. Hassan A. TettehDr. Hassan A. Tetteh is a retired US Navy Captain and Associate Professor of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and adjunct faculty at Howard University College of Medicine. He was selected an Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine Scholar by the National Academy of Medicine.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.Media ContactsForbes Books Media Contact: Tate Causey, ...

