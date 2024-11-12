Leading Digital Evolution: How Michelle Selnick Drives Transformation At Webfeat Complete

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Led by CEO Michelle Selnick, webFEAT Complete marks 25 years of innovation, helping businesses grow through digital trends and expert marketing solutions.

- Michelle SelnickCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating 25 years of innovation and growth, webFEAT Complete continues to set the standard in digital marketing under the visionary leadership of Michelle Selnick , Owner & CEO. webFEAT was founded by Selnick in 1999 as a web design agency.The company has evolved into Cincinnati's premier digital marketing partner and a certified Google Partner. A magna cum laude graduate with an MBA and MS in Marketing, Selnick's commitment to excellence and continuous growth is clear. Named the University of Cincinnati's Student of the Year, she brings a forward-thinking approach that has kept the company ahead in the fast-changing digital landscape for over two decades.As a Google Partner, webFEAT Complete offers clients a strategic advantage by staying aligned with Google's best practices, gaining access to training resources, and providing up-to-date expertise on the latest tools and trends.Selnick's ability to recognize industry shifts-such as the rise of remote work and the increasing focus on community engagement-has been key to webFEAT Complete's success. Beyond delivering digital solutions, the company celebrates a legacy of giving back to the community, donating websites to nonprofits and supporting local organizations."Change is the rule," Selnick says, believing that true digital marketing success is achieved by understanding trends and strategically leveraging them. Early on, she led webFEAT Complete to expand its services beyond web design to include hosting solutions, eliminating third-party dependencies and enhancing the client experience. SEO became another pivotal addition: by integrating SEO long before it became essential, Selnick and her team positioned webFEAT Complete's clients for success in an increasingly competitive online market.“We don't just know 'what to do,' but we know 'how to do it,' and that's what sets us apart,” says Selnick.“Our team stays on top of trends and applies them to create practical, results-driven strategies that help businesses grow today and thrive tomorrow.”About webFEAT CompleteFounded in 1999 by Selnick, webFEAT Complete celebrates 25 years as Cincinnati's trusted digital marketing partner and a certified Google Partner. Today, the company offers a full suite of services , including website design, SEO, social media management, email marketing, and hosting. With a focus on community involvement and a team of digital marketing experts, webFEAT Complete has built a reputation for helping businesses grow and adapt in the ever-evolving online landscape.“Believing in better drives everything we do,” Selnick explains.“Our goal is not just to serve our clients but to uplift our community as well.”

