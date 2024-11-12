The Importance Of Partnership: Ukraine And Poland In Times Of Change Alona Lebedieva

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Poland celebrates its Independence Day, it commemorates the restoration of its statehood after long years of occupation. This day is not only a holiday for Poland but a significant symbol for all of Europe-a testament to a nation that, despite historical pressures, preserved its identity and attained independence. Poland has come a long way, secured its place within the European Union, and has long been fostering values that Ukraine aspires to today.“The Polish experience demonstrates that the fight for freedom and unity can change a nation's destiny-this example is an inspiration for us,” says Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-disciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum Group.Today, Ukraine, which is engaged in a fierce battle for its independence against Russian aggression, receives vital support from Poland, its people, and government. This bolsters our resilience, as Poland's support goes beyond humanitarian aid and refuge for Ukrainians who have found shelter on Polish soil. It is a solidarity that is irreplaceable in our struggle. Although modern Poland has not faced the kind of military aggression from Russia that Ukraine encounters daily, Poles understand the price of the fight for freedom, having endured decades under a communist regime.“It is extremely important that the current political rhetoric does not violate the bonds of friendship between our countries. Today, when every decision has weight, we must remember that there is strength in unity. Mutual support, striving for a common future without threats are the values ​​that build true partnerships, especially in difficult times,” Lebedieva continues.We are grateful to Poland for friendly support and an example of resilience on the way to freedom. It reminds us that independence is not a gift, but the result of daily battles, both external and internal.“And Ukrainians should always remember that our freedom depends on ourselves. Only when we rely on our own strength will we remain a free, strong nation, ready for any challenges,” concluded Alona Lebedieva.

