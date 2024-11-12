GLP-1 Analogues Market Expected To Reach US$ 322.85 Billion By 2034 With A 21.3% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GLP-1 Analogues Market.

The blood sugar levels are controlled by improving insulin secretion driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our GLP-1 analogues market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the GLP-1 analogues market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 21.3%, the market was valued at USD 46.70 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 322.85 billion by 2034.Market Introduction:GLP-1 analogues are a category of medicines that predominantly handle blood sugar levels in people with level 2 diabetes. A few GLP-1 analogues can cure obesity. GLP-1 analogues are the most frequently injectable medications, indicating one can inject a liquid medication with a needle and a syringe. One injects shots into fatty tissue just beneath the skin.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: /request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01In GLP-1 analogues, analogues is an assembled commodity that connects to cell receptor and generates similar action as organically transpiring substance. GLP-1 medications secure GLP receptors to activate the impacts of the GLP-1 hormone. The clinical directives and advice from enhanced health establishments such as the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) continually validate the usage of GLP-1 analogues for particular patient relations pushing the GLP-1 analogues market demand.Key Companies in GLP-1 Analogues Market:.AstraZeneca.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.D&D Pharmatech.Eccogen.Eli Lilly and Company.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd..Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd..Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc..Merck & Co., Inc..Novo Nordisk A/S.SanofiRequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase: /request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Market Drivers and Opportunities:Intake of Highly Processed Food: Intake of excessively processed foods and food components carrying refined sugars and detrimental fats is a notable presenting element causing the surging cases of type 2 diabetes boosting the demand for GLP-1 analogues market growth.Rising Older Population: Elder persons, because of age-connected elements, are at a higher probability of advancing type 2 diabetes and connected health situations, causing a substantial requirement for GLP-1 analogues inhibitors.Growing Existence of Type 2 Diabetes: As per the International Diabetes Federation, 537 million persons were impacted by diabetes globally in 2021, with a sizeable 75% of adult diabetes cases taking place in low and middle-income nations. The International Diabetes Federation proposed that the aggregate of contemporary diabetes cases is anticipated to reach 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.Segmental Analysis:.The GLP-1 analogues market segmentation is based on route of administration, product, application, distribution channel and region..By product analysis, the ozempic segment held the largest market share. This is due to its virtue in regulating blood glucose levels in patients impacted by type 2 diabetes..By distribution channel analysis, the online pharmacies segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the exceptional ease of permitting patients to order their medicines from the ease of their homes.Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the GLP-1 analogues market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because nations in North America, especially the US, have the biggest proportion of diabetes and obesity in the world.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's growing percentage of the aging population fuels the regional market expansion.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase: /inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the GLP-1 analogues market?The market size was valued at USD 46.70 billion in 2024.What is the growth rate of GLP-1 analogues market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 21.3% during 2025–2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America accounted for the largest share of the global market.Which product led the market in 2024?The ozempic segment dominated the market in 2024.Browse PMR's GLP-1 Analogues Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global GLP-1 analogues market size is expected to reach USD 322.85 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.3% during 2025–2034.Browse More Research Reports:Amyloidosis Treatment Market:Europe SGLT2 Inhibitors Market:Protein A, G and L Resins Market:Natural Sulforaphane Market:Clinical Nutrition for Cancer Care Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 