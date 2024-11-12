Exitlag Becomes Naming Sponsor Of The Esports Program UNIVERSITY Esports NA To Offer The Best Competitive Experience To Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The developed by the company will offer players the possibility of using AI to optimize connection stability, ensuring smoother and more reliable gameplay.

UNIVERSITY Esports is the project operator of College LoL and College VALORANT, the official esports competitions of Riot Games across the U.S. and Canada.

ExitLag , the first AI-powered game optimization platform that maps out various data routes to enhance and improve the gamer experience, is the new naming sponsor of the leading esports program for college students in the United States and Canada: UNIVERSITY Esports NA , a project that operates the College LoL (CLOL) and College VALORANT (CVAL) competitions for Riot Games.

From this moment on, ExitLag will be present in all actions during the 2024/25 season of UNIVERSITY Esports NA. The brand will be visible in the competitions, both in College LoL and College VALORANT, and will organize five face-to-face activations on the different university campuses to let students know the advantages and benefits that the platform developed by the company can bring. These events will involve students, professors and the university community in general. In addition to ExitLag's support, the CLOL and CVAL Fall Warmup Tournament will feature full broadcasts covering the entire finals of the highest division of competition.

Another advantage of this collaboration is that students participating in UNIVERSITY Esports will receive discounts, gifts and promotions when using the ExitLag platform.

In words of Josh Williams , Global Director of UNIVERSITY Esports : "With the signing of this partnership agreement, we want to provide a seamless user experience for college students. ExitLag will help us work with the community to create exciting experiences for all college students in North America."

Lucas Stolze , CEO of ExitLag , says: "Partnering with UNIVERSITY Esports NA aligns with our strategic vision to expand in the North American market as well as to expand ExitLag's footprint in the gaming industry. We believe that sponsoring young talent and the collegiate scene is a way for us to foment further growth of gaming and create the same level of passion for e-sports that the public has for regular sports. This collaboration is a key step in our mission to enhance the competitive experience of gamers and demonstrate the value of our technology to the industry. We are really excited to see the next steps of this partnership played out."

Developed from the ground up by gamers for gamers

ExitLag is a technology that uses AI to optimize data routing by instantly mapping multiple routes and sending the packet through the optimal route. In the event that one route becomes unstable, the others spring into action to keep the game connection uninterrupted.

ExitLag has a worldwide network of servers spread across all continents that optimize connections from anywhere to anywhere. In this way, no one will be disadvantaged by a bad connection and fair play is guaranteed from anywhere in the world.

About UNIVERSITY Esports

UNIVERSITY Esports

is the world's largest esports and gaming project in the university environment. Organized by GGTech Entertainment, it provides a competitive environment accessible to all university students and offers specialized training in the esports sector, providing exposure to a wide range of professional opportunities. UNIVERSITY Esports attracts over 100,000 students from more than 2,000 universities in 26 countries on 4 continents. For more information, visit our website .

About GGTech Entertainment

GGTech Entertainment

is an international company with presence in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and North Africa, committed to the development of innovative projects for leisure, entertainment and education, through gaming, esports and technology. The company is committed to innovation, applied technology and interactive environments and offers a wide range of technological solutions to promote the development of society, providing its users with a highly customisable and very high quality gaming experience. For more details, please visit: ggtech .

About ExitLag

ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. You can learn more about their Desktop and Mobile solutions at

ExitLag

or on

Facebook ,

Twitter

and

Instagram .

