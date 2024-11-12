Tech Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby To Discuss Empowering Renters With Technology Tools In Live Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , the leader in providing the most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement for multifamily communities across the globe,

announced today its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , will serve as keynote in a live webcast. The webcast, Empowering Today's Renters with Tools That Shape Their Living Experience,

is scheduled to air November 13, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST on MultifamilyBiz ,

the largest resource in the multifamily and streaming across all major channels worldwide.

Empowering Today's Renters with Technology Tools That Shape Their Living Experience offers a powerful look at how automation, artificial intelligence, and self-service platforms can drive hyper-efficient operations. This webcast explores how multifamily operators often overload property staff with numerous micro-tasks, leading to distractions and limiting their ability to focus on high-value interactions. It delves into how operators can maximize their teams' potential by removing repetitive tasks, fostering stronger relationships with residents, enhancing operational performance, and raising service standards throughout the industry.

"With overwhelming regulations, rising costs, and challenging market conditions, multifamily operators must implement a combination of self-service, automation, and artificial intelligence tools to ensure continuity of services," Kirby explained. "Change has never moved faster, but along with that change comes the need to build resilient modern business models that are designed to thrive in this new economic era."

Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour , an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted almost 200 webcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful and educational programming.

Oriente remarked, "Kerry is at the forefront of technology innovations, and I'm thrilled to join him in this discussion on breakthrough trends entering the market that will reshape our industry. These advancements aren't just incremental; they are redefining the way we operate, connect, and serve. Our goal with every piece we produce is to deliver sharp, relevant insights to empower our audience to stay ahead of the next wave of transformative developments."

"The world has transformed, with sweeping effects reverberating across every industry," Kirby concluded. "Property teams are stretched thin, and finding skilled staff is increasingly challenging in today's market. With the vast scale of the modern rental landscape, it's essential for multifamily housing operators to harness next-generation technology-not only to enhance renter experiences but also to reimagine operational models for greater efficiency."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT:

365 Connect

powers the world's most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, our AI-driven platform transforms operations to reduce costs, maximize efficiency, and accelerate revenue. Founded in 2003 with unrivaled industry knowledge, 365 Connect is purpose-built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Discover how we're driving the future of multifamily innovation at 365connect

