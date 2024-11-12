Albany ENT And Allergy Recognized For Second Year In A Row Among Top Employers In The Capital Region As One Of The Best Places To Work
Date
11/12/2024 8:47:01 AM
ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Albany ENT and Allergy Services (AENT), the Capital Region's preeminent independent private Otolaryngology practice, is honored to once again be named as one of the Best Places to Work in the Capital Region by the Albany Business Review. This designation is a direct
result
of
the
synergy and
devotion
of
the
entire
AENT
team, without
which
being one of the most outstanding workplaces in the Capital Region would not be possible.
This recognition is a result of a recent survey in which employees participated in, providing feedback
that
helped
secure this
distinguished
accolade. Albany
ENT
and
Allergy
was
among
the top 60 employers out of over 100 nominations received by the Albany Business Review. While the specific ranking remains undisclosed, the practice is beyond thrilled to be recognized among the best workplaces in the region.
"We
are incredibly proud and honored to be acknowledged once again, and we owe
this
recognition
to
our
phenomenal
team
whose
commitment
to
our
patients,
their peers, and this practice does not go unnoticed. Being recognized as one of the best places to work is an accomplishment that we all share and celebrate together" Stated Dr. Gavin Setzen, CEO and President of Albany ENT "Each one of our employees has played a significant role in making our workplace exceptional."
To
learn
more
about
Albany
ENT
&
Allergy Services
or
to
schedule
an
appointment,
call
518- 701-2085 or visit albanyentandallergy.
About
Albany
ENT
&
Allergy Services
Albany ENT & Allergy Services is a comprehensive practice including an onsite surgical center and walk-in urgent care
facility,
devoted
to
the
care
of
adults
and
children
with
disorders
of
the
ear,
nose,
throat, head,
and
neck.
The practice serves the Capital Region specializing in allergy diagnosis, immunotherapy, sinus, nasal, parathyroid, and thyroid surgeries, as well as sleep medicine.
Contact:
Jennifer Brandt
518-512-8419
[email protected]
SOURCE Albany ENT & Allergy Services, PC
