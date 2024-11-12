Albany ENT And Allergy Recognized For Second Year In A Row Among Top Employers In The Capital Region As One Of The Best Places To Work

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Albany ENT and Allergy Services (AENT), the Capital Region's preeminent independent private Otolaryngology practice, is honored to once again be named as one of the Best Places to Work in the Capital Region by the Albany Business Review. This designation is a direct

result

of

the

synergy and

devotion

of

the

entire

AENT

team, without

which

being one of the most outstanding workplaces in the Capital Region would not be possible.

This recognition is a result of a recent survey in which employees participated in, providing feedback

that

helped

secure this

distinguished

accolade. Albany

ENT

and

Allergy

was

among

the top 60 employers out of over 100 nominations received by the Albany Business Review. While the specific ranking remains undisclosed, the practice is beyond thrilled to be recognized among the best workplaces in the region.

"We

are incredibly proud and honored to be acknowledged once again, and we owe

this

recognition

to

our

phenomenal

team

whose

commitment

to

our

patients,

their peers, and this practice does not go unnoticed. Being recognized as one of the best places to work is an accomplishment that we all share and celebrate together" Stated Dr. Gavin Setzen, CEO and President of Albany ENT "Each one of our employees has played a significant role in making our workplace exceptional."

To

learn

more

about

Albany

ENT

&

Allergy Services

or

to

schedule

an

appointment,

call

518- 701-2085 or visit albanyentandallergy.

About

Albany

ENT

&

Allergy Services

Albany ENT & Allergy Services is a comprehensive practice including an onsite surgical center and walk-in urgent care

facility,

devoted

to

the

care

of

adults

and

children

with

disorders

of

the

ear,

nose,

throat, head,

and

neck.

The practice serves the Capital Region specializing in allergy diagnosis, immunotherapy, sinus, nasal, parathyroid, and thyroid surgeries, as well as sleep medicine.

Contact:

Jennifer Brandt

518-512-8419

[email protected]



