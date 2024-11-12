Florida's Data Center Market Poised For Unprecedented Growth Amid Rapid US Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global data center is experiencing a significant boom, with the United States at the forefront of this digital transformation. With rapid demand expansion and substantial investments in infrastructure, the US is on track to double its power capacity by the end of 2029. Amidst this evolution, Florida emerges as a pivotal player in the data center landscape, ranking among the top five data center market states nationwide.

Recent findings in an analysis

from LandGate reveal that Florida hosts more than 100 data centers, spanning colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise projects. The state's robust high-tech employment growth positions it as the third fastest-growing region, further cementing its role as a leader in the data center domain.

LandGate's extensive profiling and analysis capabilities offer in-depth insights into the economic impacts, technological advancements, and offtake capacities that drive Florida's burgeoning data center market. This makes LandGate the only platform providing a comprehensive state-by-state profiling of the US data center market, including precise locations, fiber optic lines, and redundancy data. With over 95% of data centers mapped to their exact locations, along with updated data on white space, gross max power, parcel acreage, power usage effectiveness, rack space, and building size, LandGate delivers unparalleled accuracy for data center resource providers.

Florida's data centers, totaling an estimated 120, are a blend of colocation, hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise facilities. Major industry players such as Lumen Technologies, Flexential, and EdgeConneX dominate the market, with colocation projects leading the charge.

"Florida's data center market reflects the dynamic growth and potential that is fueling the broader US digital transformation,"

said Yoann Hispa, CEO at LandGate. "Our analysis provides critical insights for tech investors and data center developers aiming to capitalize on these opportunities."

To gain a deeper understanding of Florida's data center capabilities and future prospects, download our comprehensive white paper, which offers a detailed exploration of the state's current landscape and future projections.

Click here to download the full white paper analysis.

About LandGate:



LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of US renewable energy and infrastructure projects: solar, data centers, EV's, energy storage, wind, carbon, and CCS.

SOURCE LandGate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED