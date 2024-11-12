Canurta Therapeutics To Present At The Life Sciences Investor Forum November 14Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canurta Therapeutics (a Canadian Private Controlled Company), based in Mississauga, Ontario, pioneering the development of botanical-drugs that target inflammation and address unmet needs in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Akeem Gardner, CEO & Founder, will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by on November 14th, 2024.

DATE : November 14th

TIME: 12:30 pm EST

LINK:

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 15th, 2024

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



First USPTO Patent Granted : Secured the first U.S. patent for pioneering polyphenol extraction technology, reinforcing Canurta's leadership in non-cannabinoid hemp innovation, an anchor patent to the PolykyeTM Platform.

Lead Asset Advancing to Clinical Trials: Preparing to launch Phase 2 clinical trials in 2025 for the lead asset, CNR-401, targeting ALS, with additional commercial opportunities in therapeutic and wellness markets.

World-Class Team: Backed by key opinion leaders and top experts across biotech and clinical research, strengthening Canurta's capabilities and market positioning. Upcoming TSXV Listing with OTC Cross-Listing : Targeting a TSXV listing in 2025 with an OTC cross-listing to broaden market reach and investor access.

About Canurta Therapeutics

Canurta Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapeutic solutions for complex diseases with significant unmet needs. The company's lead asset, CNR-401, targets amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease with limited treatment options. Powered by Canurta's proprietary PolykyeTM Platform, Canurta harnesses unique bioactive compounds to advance a pipeline with the potential to address a range of therapeutic indications. With patented technology, a robust research foundation, and support from key opinion leaders, Canurta is positioned at the forefront of innovation in drug development, aiming to deliver impactful solutions to improve patient outcomes and address global health challenges.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Canurta Therapeutics

Akeem Gardner

CEO & Founder

416-805-4959

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...