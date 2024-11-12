Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Market Projected To Cross USD 7.47 Billion By 2032 S&S Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market

Technological advancements and a growing emphasis on early, precise diagnostics are propelling point-of-care ultrasound expansion.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Market , valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 7.47 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% from 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth reflects an increased demand for portable, efficient diagnostic tools across diverse healthcare settings, especially in emergency and rural healthcare. The development of handheld ultrasound devices, coupled with rising healthcare expenditure, is further fueling market growth.Market OverviewThe Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Market is seeing robust growth as demand rises for immediate and precise diagnostic tools in medical settings. POCUS devices are revolutionizing patient care by enabling clinicians to perform ultrasound imaging directly at the patient's bedside, enhancing diagnostic efficiency, particularly in critical and emergency scenarios. This portability is essential in fields like cardiology, emergency medicine, and obstetrics, where timely assessments are critical for effective treatment.On the supply side, advancements in technology have led to the miniaturization and increased affordability of handheld devices, making them more accessible to a broader range of healthcare providers. As healthcare organizations recognize the value of these portable solutions for delivering flexible, high-quality care in diverse settings, adoption rates continue to climb, propelling the POCUS market forward. This trend is likely to expand further with ongoing innovations in imaging clarity and user interface enhancements in ultrasound technology.Get a Free Sample Report of Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market @Leading Players Included are➢Koninklijke Philips N.V.➢GE Healthcare➢FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.➢Hitachi Ltd.➢ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd➢Terason Corporation➢Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.➢EDAN Instruments➢Healcerion➢CHISON Medical TechnologiesSegment AnalysisBy Type➢Diagnostic➢TherapeuticDiagnostic ultrasound systems dominated the POCUS market in 2023, accounting for approximately 70% of the total market. These systems are preferred for their reliability and extensive use in various diagnostic applications. The therapeutic ultrasound segment, however, is projected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by advancements in therapeutic applications such as pain management and targeted drug delivery.By Portability➢Handheld Devices➢Trolley-Based DevicesHandheld devices held the largest market share in 2023, capturing around 55% of the market, thanks to their portability and convenience, especially in emergency and field settings. Meanwhile, trolley-based devices are expected to grow rapidly as they offer comprehensive imaging solutions suitable for larger healthcare facilities and surgical settings.By Application➢Cardiology➢Emergency Medicine➢Obstetrics & Gynecology➢Vascular Surgery➢UrologyThe emergency medicine segment led with 40% of the market share in 2023, fueled by the essential role POCUS plays in trauma and critical care scenarios. Cardiology is the fastest-growing application, projected to expand significantly as POCUS becomes a standard tool for bedside cardiac assessments and non-invasive imaging.By End-use➢Clinics➢Hospitals➢OthersHospitals constituted the largest end-user segment, representing 60% of the market in 2023 due to the broad application of POCUS across hospital departments. However, clinics are expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period, as they increasingly adopt handheld ultrasound devices for point-of-care diagnostics.Buy Full Research Report on Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market 2024-2032 @Regional AnalysisNorth America led the global POCUS market, holding nearly 40% of the market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the high adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, significant healthcare expenditure, and the presence of key market players. Additionally, the U.S. government's support for the adoption of innovative diagnostic tools in critical care settings contributes to this region's dominance. Companies like Butterfly Network and GE HealthCare have been instrumental in advancing ultrasound technology and expanding its applications across healthcare settings.The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, driven by the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing awareness of early diagnostic methods. The adoption of portable diagnostic tools is surging in countries like China and India, where large rural populations benefit from the flexibility and portability of POCUS devices. In this region, Konica Minolta and Fujifilm Holdings have actively launched products suited to both urban and rural healthcare needs.Recent Developments➢February 2024– Butterfly Network unveiled the Butterfly iQ3, a third-generation handheld POCUS system in the U.S., enhancing bedside diagnostics with improved imaging quality.➢October 2023– Butterfly Network entered a five-year co-development agreement with Forest Neurotech to integrate ultrasound-on-chip technology in brain-computer interfaces, supporting innovations in neurology.➢October 2023– GE HealthCare secured a USD 44 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance POCUS with AI-based capabilities.➢September 2022– Fujifilm Holdings launched the Sonosite LX System in Europe, expanding its POCUS product line to enhance diagnostic precision in clinical settings.➢July 2023– Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas introduced the PocketPro H2, a wireless handheld ultrasound for general imaging applications in the U.S.➢March 2023– Philips announced an upgrade to its Lumify handheld ultrasound platform, integrating tele-ultrasound capabilities to aid remote diagnostics.The growth of the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market signifies a crucial shift toward portable and accessible diagnostic solutions, enabling real-time care in various healthcare environments. With rapid technological advancements and rising adoption rates, POCUS devices are set to play a vital role in modern healthcare diagnostics across the globe.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:S&S Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

