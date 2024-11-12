Newpreneurs' Groundbreaking New Show Announces Open Casting Call For Gen-Z Trailblazers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Newpreneurs Show, Airing February on YouTube

- Victor GreenLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move set to revolutionize the landscape of young entrepreneurship, the groundbreaking series "Newpreneurs " is poised to make its debut. This innovative emerges at a critical juncture, as a staggering 62% of Generation Z individuals express intentions to venture into entrepreneurship, according to a 2020 WP Engine survey. Yet, while this generation's drive is undeniable, the support network for young entrepreneurs is lagging. Newpreneurs, a new online series, aims to shift this landscape by opening doors for Gen Z innovators with funding, mentorship, and the platform they need to thrive."Every generation has its touchstone, and Generation Z's is entrepreneurship," said the show's creator, Victor Green. "Young entrepreneurs need more than a social media following; they require funding and expert guidance. These two elements are the essence of Newpreneurs."The series features fifteen-minute episodes, each chronicling a journey from initial pitch to product launch. Young business professionals are guided by an elite panel of mentors, competing for potential funding and ongoing mentorship. Mary Rodas, an entrepreneur since age fourteen, hosts the series, bringing a unique perspective that resonates with the young audience.. Solomon Brown: Growth strategist and board member for Buying and Physicians, Brown has a record of steering businesses to scale through innovative strategies.. Stacey Schieffelin: Co-founder of Women's Leadership LIVE and founder of YBF (Your Best Friend) Beauty, Schieffelin has achieved over $450 million in direct sales and is a familiar face on HSN.. Chad Hetherington: Founder of The Stable, a top commerce agency acquired by Accenture in 2022, known for empowering brands to flourish in omnichannel retail.Finalists won't just walk away with potential funding; they'll gain priceless insights and ongoing mentorship from Newpreneurs' top-tier expert mentor team. The show is hosted by the dynamic Mary Rodas, who broke into the entrepreneurial world at just fourteen with her own successful venture.Green emphasizes, "By 2030, young adult entrepreneurship will be the driving force of our economy. 'Newpreneurs' is more than entertainment; it's a launchpad for the next generation of business leaders who will shape our future."Filming kicks off in February 2025, with Season One set to premiere on YouTube, bringing viewers into the thrilling world of young entrepreneurship. For ambitious entrepreneurs aged twenty-five and younger who are ready to transform their ideas into reality and make a global impact, the time to act is now.Call to Action for Young Entrepreneurs:Ambitious entrepreneurs aged twenty-five and under are invited to showcase their ideas and potentially secure funding and mentorship from influential angel investors. Submissions open on November 11, 2024, at Newpreneurs .###About NewpreneursFounded by retired publisher and entrepreneur Victor Green, Newpreneurs champions young talent by combining accessible business education and venture funding. Through social media, the show provides mentorship and investment to a new wave of Gen Z entrepreneurs, building the foundation for tomorrow's business leaders, one startup at a time. Learn more at .

Newpreneurs: Pitch Your Vision, Secure Your Future

