(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 12, 2024: As technological disruption transforms industries, product leadership has become the critical differentiator. The strategic vision and deep product expertise of Chief Product Officers (CPOs) are essential to drive success in an ever-evolving business landscape. Acknowledging the growing demand for advanced skills in product leadership, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), ranked 3rd by the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2024, in collaboration with Emeritus, has launched the first-of-its-kind Chief Product Officer (CPO) Programme.

According to the Future of Product Management Report 2023, over one third of Fortune 100 Companies now have a Chief Product Officer representing a 41% growth rate over the past three years and it is predicted that the majority of Fortune 100 companies will have a CPO in the near future. It further states that over 45% of companies with Product Managers lack product specific- training, presenting an opportunity for companies to get an edge in the talent war. These data underscores the necessity of investing in targeted product leadership training to remain competitive in changing business environment.

This 12-month high-impact programme is designed for senior product leaders with over eight years of experience, including new and evolving Chief Product Officers. Furthermore, the programme will also benefit business founders and consultants aiming to master product-led growth strategies. Through this programme, participants will be able to enhance their abilities in strategic thinking, market analysis, and stakeholder engagement.

Programme Highlights:

Curriculum: The programme offers live online sessions led by IIMK faculty, masterclasses from practicing CPOs, and a three-day campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode. It includes business simulations, a capstone project, and real-world insights into topics such as product innovation, product leadership, design thinking, automation, growth strategy and more.

Online Certificate Courses: Participants will complete two online certificate courses from Kellogg Executive Education: ‘AI Applications for Growth’ and ‘Data Strategy for AI Platforms’.

Who Should Enrol: This programme is designed for senior leaders with over 8 years of experience, including aspiring and current CPOs/product leaders, as well as entrepreneurs and executives. It provides the skills needed to develop strategic thinking, customer empathy, effective communication and leadership abilities.

Key Takeaways:

Enhanced Strategic Thinking: Foster a strategic growth mindset and conceptualise innovative product strategies.

Growth and Innovation: Cultivate a culture of innovation and drive product growth through continuous innovation.

Leadership Development: Enhance leadership skills, influence stakeholders, and drive organisational change for product success.

Global Perspective: Learn from renowned Kellogg faculty and network with CPO-calibre leaders throughout the immersive learning journey and gain the global edge.

Statement from Leader:

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, said, “As the landscape of product leadership evolves, the Chief Product Officer must become a visionary architect of innovation. Our Chief Product Officer Programme is specifically designed to equip these leaders with the strategic mindset and practical skills needed to not only anticipate market trends but to redefine product excellence and foster meaningful connections with their customers





