CarbonLite Solutions Business Receives LNTP (Ultra Mega*) for Thermal

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 12, 2024: L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions has secured ‘Limited Notice to Proceed’ (LNTP) from NTPC Ltd for setting up thermal power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The orders pertain to main plant packages of 2x800 MW Stage-II thermal power plant at Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh and 3x800 MW Stage-II thermal power plant at Nabinagar in Bihar.



The scope of work involves design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of boilers, turbines, electrostatic precipitators (ESP), auxiliaries, along with the related mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and civil works.



Commenting on the development, Mr Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & President (Energy) – L&T, said: “Winning LNTP for ultra super-critical projects highlights our expertise and reputation in delivering innovative solutions. We deeply value the trust our clients place in us and are committed to achieving excellence. We look forward to ensuring delivering the projects with exceptional outcomes that meet our high standards of execution within a strict timeline.”



L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions, a business vertical of L&T, is uniquely positioned to combine rich and diverse strands of experience in engineering, manufacturing and project execution with a strong focus on providing solutions for power and low carbon processes. Its in-house strengths are supplemented by collaborations with global leaders in the fields of engineering and manufacturing.



Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

