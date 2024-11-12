ATLAB showcases interactive and fun-based learning solutions at GESS Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) UAE, November 12, 2024: ATLAB, a leading educational solutions provider in the Middle East and a subsidiary of Centena Group, is set to transform the future of K-12, higher education, and vocational training across the Middle East with interactive and fun-based learning solutions. These solutions, including Game Design, STEM education, AI-driven platforms, robotics, and coding tools are being highlighted at GESS Dubai 2024.



Recognising education as a national priority, the UAE has implemented significant strategies to enhance the teaching and learning experience. ATLAB’s range of educational tools aligns with the UAE’s vision for a modernised education system. By participating in GESS Dubai, the leading education conference & exhibition in the Middle East region, ATLAB aims to contribute to the UAE’s ongoing commitment to educational excellence and demonstrate its leadership in educational solutions.



The company’s solutions aim to revolutionise the educational experience of students in the Middle East by transforming classrooms into engaging, tech-enabled spaces, fostering creativity and problem-solving, enhancing interactive learning and STEM education, as well as preparing them for future success.



Nilesh Korgaonkar, CEO of ATLAB, stated: “Guided by the vision of Centena Group, we believe that education should be both fun and effective for students. By participating in GESS Dubai 2024, we seek to showcase our ground-breaking innovations, which can be implemented in schools to enhance student learning. Through our various innovative educational initiatives, we collaborate with schools and universities to launch such engaging, fun-based practical ways of learning. Our solutions are specifically designed to equip the next generation with the requisite skills to address future challenges and contribute to a sustainable world.”



During GESS, ATLAB will present STEM learning solutions, such as tools for physics experiments and biology simulations, generating curiosity and deepening understanding of scientific concepts. The company will further showcase Game design, an educational tool that enhances creativity, coding skills, and critical thinking among students. ‘Makerspaces’, a platform where students can design, build, and innovate to gain hands-on learning and experience, will also be a key highlight during the event. Additionally, educational experts, teachers, parents and students will get to view ATLAB’s solutions for vocational and higher education, that will equip students with real-world skills for successful careers in technology.



Korgaonkar added: “Our presence at GESS Dubai will enable us to forge new alliances and strengthen existing partnerships within the education sector. By showcasing our wide range of solutions, we also aim to reinforce our position as a leader in transforming learning experiences through technology.”



The UAE’s private K-12 education market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 9.58 billion by 2029. This expansion is fuelled by a rising expatriate population, increasing enrolments, a focus on quality education, and the shift from public to private schools. Centena Group is committed to promoting the integration of robotics, AI, and EdTech in K-12 education, through its subsidiary ATLAB.



During the event, ATLAB will be joined by esteemed partners, including PASCO, BenMaker, Ozobot, Sphero, Kubo, LD Didactic, TQ, and Byteed, enhancing its ability to provide tailored solutions for the education sector.







