Jordan Source Showcases the Kingdom’s Fintech Achievements at the Singapore Fintech Festival

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), has participated in the renowned Singapore Fintech Festival held from 6th to 8th of November at the Singapore Expo. This participation follows the program’s visit to Singapore in January as part of its broader strategy to strengthen international partnerships and explore collaboration opportunities within the Kingdom’s ICT sector.



Titled “The Global Gathering of Policy, Finance & Technology,” the global fintech event was attended by over 66,000 participants from 150 countries. More than 970 speakers shared insights on the latest developments in the world of fintech, covering topics such as sustainability, artificial intelligence, talent development, digital assets and more.



Jordan Source was part of a Jordanian delegation that comprised of MoDEE, Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), and the Embassy of Jordan in Singapore. During the event, all delegates shared a booth with the aim of showcasing the Kingdom’s innovations, where Jordan Source was present alongside Jo Fintech, Ahli Fintech, AB Xelerate by Arab Bank, and MadfoatCom.



Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, said, “Our participation expands on the Jordan-Singapore partnership that began earlier this year. It is an important step that deepens our ties with the global fintech community, and we look forward to taking these opportunities beyond the event.”



It is worth noting that Jordan Source’s participation underscores its mission to position Jordan as an ideal hub for ICT investments and outsourcing. By showcasing its achievements globally, Jordan Source reaffirms its commitment to supporting innovation, developing digital infrastructure and reliable legislation, as well as cultivating skilled human resources.







