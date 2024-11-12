du awarded prestigious ESG Label from Dubai Chamber of Commerce

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, has been honoured with the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Label by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in recognition of du’s commitment to integrating and leading sustainable business practices across the region. The ESG Label, from Dubai Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, sets a benchmark for companies aspiring to reach commendable levels of ESG maturity and readiness, advocating for a positive societal and environmental impact alongside promoting robust governance.

Adel Al Rais, Head of Corporate Communication at du, said: “At du, we are committed to a holistic ESG approach that extends beyond our operational boundaries, encompassing environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance. Our initiatives not only address the global climate challenges but also focus on promoting employee well-being, engaging with our communities, and upholding high standards of business ethics and board independence. Being awarded the ESG marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future and reflects our alignment with the sustainable goals set by the UAE leadership.”

du’s sustainable strategy features a wide range of strategic initiatives aimed at underpinning the UAE’s sustainability objectives and contributing significantly towards global climate mitigation efforts. A notable commitment to achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, and Scope 3 emissions by 2050, underscores the organization's seriousness about its environmental responsibilities. Moreover, du has been instrumental in enhancing energy efficiency across its operational spectrum through projects such as the Solar on Tower initiative, which foresees the installation of solar panels across network towers.

du's sustainability roadmap encompasses a broad ESG strategy that embodies employee welfare, community involvement, continuous learning, adherence to business ethics, and rigorous data privacy. These efforts demonstrate a holistic approach to sustainability that resonates with ethical governance, social responsibility, and environmental conservation, positioning the company as a proactive participant in building a sustainable future. The conferment of the ESG Label by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce promotes sustainability-driven business models, as well as responsible and forward-thinking corporate governance.





