Bell Announces Tim Evans as New Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa

Fort Worth, TX (November 12, 2024) – Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, has announced Tim Evans as the new Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa. In this role, Tim will lead Bell's growth across these dynamic markets, driving the expansion of its Commercial Business in this region.



Tim joins this role with an extensive background in the aerospace and defense industries, including his service as an officer in the United States Army. Since first joining Bell in 2006, Tim has successfully led various regional sales and marketing efforts, including overseeing operations in Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. He also gained valuable experience working with Africair, Inc., Bell’s Independent Representative and held various senior level positions involving government contracting and bid processes. He’s secured multi-year campaigns through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process and established a robust presence for Bell’s platforms across challenging markets.



Most recently, Tim served as the Director of Bell 525 Business Development, where he played a crucial role in shaping the global strategy and business growth for the Bell 525, the world's most advanced commercial helicopter. With his support, the Bell team successfully secured Equinor as the aircraft’s first customer to sign a purchase agreement, paving the way for a new generation of aircraft for energy, search and rescue and government missions.





