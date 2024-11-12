Abra Marks One Year of Success in Saudi Arabia, Poised for Future Growth in Luxury Retail Fit-Outs

(MENAFN- Redhill) • Abra reaffirms its commitment to Saudi Arabia, supporting Vision 2030 with world-class luxury retail fit-out & pop-up solutions

• The company has over 30 years of proven track record of delivering high-end retail spaces for prestigious luxury brands in the region



11 November 2024, Dubai, UAE: Abra, a leader in luxury retail fit-outs in the UAE and the MENA region, proudly celebrates one year of successful operations in Saudi Arabia, solidifying its commitment to innovation and quality across the region. Since establishing its presence in Riyadh, Abra has transformed Saudi Arabia’s retail landscape, catering to the demands of a rapidly growing luxury market.



Abra’s expansion aligns with the booming luxury retail fit-out market in Saudi Arabia, currently valued at around $1.2 billion , with projections indicating steady growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.85%, potentially reaching $1.8 billion by 2027. As Saudi Vision 2030 drives initiatives to elevate the Kingdom’s status as a global hub for luxury retail and tourism, Abra is well-positioned to meet the demand for immersive, high-end shopping environments across the kingdom.



“Marking our first anniversary in Saudi Arabia reinforces our long-term commitment to this dynamic market,” said Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Abra. “The past year has shown us the potential for growth, as we have successfully delivered over 90 projects, including a complete turnkey boutique for a French luxury brand and a large-scale pop-up for an Italian luxury brand.



We are excited to continue creating tailored solutions that align with Saudi Vision 2030’s transformative goals. With local production capabilities and independent operations, Abra is well-prepared to continue supporting the Kingdom’s evolving retail landscape through innovation and quality-driven solutions.”



Indu Govindan, Director, added, “Our journey over the past year in Saudi Arabia reflects our dedication to delivering excellence and building strong relationships with our clients. We’re thrilled to deepen our partnerships and continue shaping the luxury retail experience in the Kingdom.”



With 150,000 sq. ft. of purpose-built facilities in the UAE supporting everything from joinery and electrical work to painting and metalwork, Abra’s expansion in Saudi Arabia is anchored by robust infrastructure and a skilled team of over 300 professionals. The company has consistently delivered bespoke fit-outs for prestigious brands, combining quality, precision, and craftsmanship that resonate with Saudi clients’ discerning tastes.



Looking ahead, Abra’s commitment to sustainability aligns with global and regional priorities, as the company integrates eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient technologies into its luxury fit-outs. Abra’s sustainable approach reflects the growing importance of environmentally conscious design in the Kingdom’s high-end retail sector, ensuring a positive impact on both the market and the community.





