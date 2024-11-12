Google Cloud Celebrates First Anniversary of Dammam Cloud Region in Saudi Arabia with Inaugural Summit, Showcasing Growth and AI Innovation

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – November 12, 2024 – Google Cloud today marked the first anniversary of the Dammam Cloud Region launch in Saudi Arabia with the inaugural Google Cloud Saudi Arabia Summit. Held at the Four Seasons Hotel Kingdom Tower in Riyadh, the event brought together over 1,500 attendees, including Google Cloud partners, customers, government officials, and industry leaders, to celebrate the achievements of the past year and explore the future of cloud computing and AI in the Kingdom.

The Google Cloud Summit Saudi Arabia underscored Google Cloud's commitment to Saudi Arabia's digital transformation journey and highlighted the significant growth and potential witnessed in the Kingdom's technology landscape.

In his keynote speech, Bader Almadi, Country Manager for Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia, said: "This summit marks a significant milestone in Google Cloud's journey in Saudi Arabia. We are deeply committed to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives by empowering businesses, government entities, and individuals with the transformative power of cloud technology and AI. We are confident that together, we can drive sustainable economic growth, create new opportunities, and establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for digital innovation."

Abdul Rahman Al-Thehaiban, Managing Director, Turkey, Middle East & Africa, Google Cloud, said: "Building on the momentum of our recent announcement with the Public Investment Fund to establish a global AI hub in Saudi Arabia, Google Cloud is dedicated to advancing the Kingdom's position as a leader in technological innovation. We will continue to invest in infrastructure, introduce cutting-edge services and features, and foster a thriving ecosystem of partners and developers to unlock the full potential of Saudi Arabia's dynamic digital landscape."

The summit featured an engaging agenda with keynote presentations, breakout sessions, and interactive demos showcasing Google Cloud's latest innovations in AI and data analytics. Prominent businesses like Saudi Airlines, ROSHN, and Almarai shared how they are innovating with cloud technologies and AI.

Empowering Startups and Developers

Recognizing the vital role of startups and developers in the Kingdom's digital ecosystem, the summit offered dedicated programs to support their growth and innovation. The Founders Lunch provided a targeted gathering specifically for operators of early-stage startups. A dynamic group of speakers, including successful entrepreneurs, investors, and Google Cloud experts, shared invaluable insights on key topics such as fundraising, product development, marketing, and scaling a business. The Founders Lunch also offered a valuable opportunity for attendees to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and discover how Google Cloud can empower their startup journey. Notable speakers at the Innovators Hive included Omar Shabaan, CEO & Founder of The Space; Baraa Koshak, CEO & Founder of Abwab.ai; and Naif Al-Obaidallah, Co-Founder & Managing Director of SDM.sa.

For developers and practitioners, the Innovators Hive offered a half-day program of in-person, interactive hands-on labs. With over 630 registered participants, the program featured six sessions, spotlight labs, mini-courses, and a two-hour hands-on labs competition focused on "AI with BigQuery" and "MultiModality with Gemini.”

Championing Women in Tech

Underscoring Google Cloud's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the summit featured two dedicated sessions focused on empowering women in the technology sector. The She leads: Navigate the path to leadership for women in tech session tackled invisible barriers and equipped attendees with actionable strategies to overcome them. Inspiring speakers such as Reem Al Adeeb, the first Saudi racer to drive Formula E Gen 2, Gen3, and GenBETA (an all-electric GEN3 race car powered by Google Cloud); Rasha al-Khamis, the Kingdom's first certified female boxer and accomplished mountaineer; and Lisa Martinez Gomis, Sales Manager at Google Cloud, shared their personal journeys and insights on championing women's leadership in tech.

A special breakfast exchange, titled Discover the Future of Data: Empowering Women to Lead celebrated the contributions of women in data and analytics. This session provided a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and inspiration, highlighting the crucial role women play in shaping the future of this dynamic field.

The Google Cloud Summit Saudi Arabia 2024 served as a dynamic platform to celebrate a successful first year of Google Cloud's operations in the Kingdom and foster valuable collaboration and knowledge-sharing between Google Cloud, its partners, and its customers.





MENAFN12112024004056016208ID1108876533