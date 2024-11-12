Ennoventure Secures $8.9M In Series A To Drive Global Expansion And Innovation In Brand Protection Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Led by Tanglin Venture Partners, the funding round strengthens Ennoventure's position as a leader in AI-powered brand protection and authentication.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennoventure, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered brand protection and authentication solutions, today announced the successful close of an $8.9 million Series A funding round. Led by Singapore-based venture capital firm Tanglin Venture Partners, the round also included participation from existing investors, including Fenice Group and additional SAFE investors.

Chairman of Ennoventure, Inc., Ahmad Chatila, welcomed the new funding and expressed gratitude for the support of both new and existing investors.

"We are excited to welcome Tanglin Venture Partners at this pivotal stage of our journey. This investment will enhance our product offerings and drive our mission to provide unparalleled brand protection globally."

"Ennoventure is addressing a critical market need with its unique, process-agnostic brand protection technology," said Sankalp Gupta, Partner at Tanglin. "We are proud to partner with Ennoventure as they continue to disrupt the market and provide brands with the tools they need to combat counterfeiting and safeguard consumer trust."

As counterfeit products and intellectual property theft become growing concerns for companies worldwide, Ennoventure's patented invisible signature technology has become essential for industries such as FMCG, automotive, and industrial spare parts, providing businesses with real-time product authentication and protection. This latest investment will allow the company to scale operations globally, strengthening its footprint in the USA, UAE, India, and beyond.

Ennoventure has built a reputation as a leader in invisible digital packaging solutions, leveraging AI and cryptography to authenticate billions of product units across the globe. The company's platform seamlessly integrates with existing packaging processes, offering secure and scalable solutions for companies facing increasing threats from counterfeit goods.

"Securing this investment is a significant milestone in our journey to become the go-to partner for brands looking to protect their products and reputations," said Padmakumar Nair, CEO and Founder of Ennoventure. "With the support of our investors, we are well-positioned to lead the charge in delivering innovative, AI-powered solutions that empower brands to stay ahead of the curve in a fast-evolving market."

For additional information please visit .

About Ennoventure, Inc.

Ennoventure, Inc. is a global SaaS company leading the digital revolution in brand protection, distinguished by its patented invisible signature powered by AI and cryptography. With innovation and people at our core, we empower brands and consumers by authenticating product packages and transforming them into intelligent, connected packaging. Our solutions seamlessly integrate into product packaging without process changes or capital investment. Trusted by major brands worldwide, billions of product packages carry our invisible signatures across industries, including automotive and industrial spare parts, FMCG, agrochemicals, and more. Ennoventure, Inc. is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in Dubai and India. Visit

to redefine your brand protection strategy.

About Tanglin Venture Partners

Tanglin Venture Partners is a Singapore-based venture capital firm focused on high-growth companies in Southeast Asia and India. They aspire to be long-term partners to visionary entrepreneurs taking technology-first approach to solve complex problems.

About Fenice Investment Group

Fenice Investment Group, founded in 2017, is a venture capital firm that invests in high-potential companies across the globe. With a portfolio spanning sectors like clean energy and technology, Fenice is committed to supporting the next generation of industry leaders.

Media Contact:

Sarah Evans

Zen Media

[email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE Ennoventure, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED