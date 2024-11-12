XS.com Celebrates Most Powerful Global Brand Recognition at the Smart Vision Summit

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) Egypt, 12th November 2024 – Following a successful participation in the Smart Vision Investment Summit Egypt 2024, XSis proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of Most Powerful Global Brand. This recognition underscores XS.com’s unparalleled brand presence and influence in the global in FinTech and financial services industry.

The Smart Vision Investment Summit Egypt 2024, held on November 9th and 10th at The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo, brought together leading financial experts and industry professionals from the MENA region and beyond. Attendees engaged in meaningful discussions about the future of investment and transformative financial solutions, creating a vibrant atmosphere for knowledge exchange.

XS.com, the global leader in FinTech and financial services, showcased its cutting-edge trading technologies and participated in various panels, highlighting its innovative approach to online trading in the global financial markets.

"Receiving the award for Most Powerful Global Brand is a testament to our brand presence and influence in the global in FinTech and financial services industry, and dedication to delivering an exceptional trading experience for our clients," said Shadi Salloum, Regional MENA Director at XS.com. "This accolade reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to innovation in the financial services industry”.

The award highlights XS.com’s commitment to empower traders and investors with advanced technology, deep institutional liquidity, and exceptional client services. As it celebrates this prestigious award, XSreaffirms its dedication to delivering unparalleled value and setting new benchmarks for quality in online trading.

XSextends its gratitude to the Smart Vision team for hosting a successful event and to all the attendees and partners who contributed to the summit's success. The Multi Award Winning Broker looks forward to continuing its engagement with traders and fostering collaborations that drive growth and innovation in the financial sector.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Global CEO, and Founder of Smart Vision, Said: “I am thrilled to announce XSas the Most Powerful Global Brand at the Smart Vision Investment Summit Egypt 2024. This award stands as a testament to XS.com’s unparalleled brand presence and its efforts to set new benchmarks for quality in online trading”.

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing trading services, the Global Multi Asset Broker remains focused on setting industry standards and providing traders with a robust platform to navigate the complexities of today’s markets.





