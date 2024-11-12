Mustang Bio Receives Positive Listing Determination From Nasdaq

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, (“Mustang” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that by decision dated November 8, 2024, the Hearings Panel granted the Company's request for an extension to evidence compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, including the $1.00 bid price requirement through January 31, 2025 and the $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement through February 18, 2025. The Company is considering all available options that may enable it to timely evidence compliance with the continued listing criteria and maintain its listing on Nasdaq; however, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to do so.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies. Mustang's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Mustang files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements, which are often indicated by terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“goal,”“intend,”“look forward to,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions. The Company's forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs, including the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings such as INDs and other applications and to obtain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, statements concerning the potential of therapies and product candidates and any other statements that are not historical facts. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our need for substantial additional funds in the immediate future, risks that any actual or potential clinical trials described herein may not initiate or complete in sufficient timeframes to advance the Company's corporate objectives, or at all, or that promising early results obtained therefrom may not be replicable, risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions necessary to transfer the lease of the Company's manufacturing facility to a potential transferee and receive the contingent payment in connection with the sale of such facility in the anticipated timeframe or at all; whether the purchaser of the Company's manufacturing facility is able to successfully perform its obligation to produce the Company's products under the manufacturing services agreement on a timely basis and to acceptable standards; disruption from the sale of the Company's manufacturing facility making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the transaction on the market price of the Company's common stock; significant transaction costs; the development stage of the Company's primary product candidates, our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in Part I, Item 1A,“Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2024, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

