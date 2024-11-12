Resting Rainbow And Frandevco See Immediate Success, Establish 16 New Territories For Pet Memorial Services In The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The pet memorial and crematorium service sees immediate results during the first month of partnership with franchise development company FranDevCo

- Joe Moncaleano, Co-founder of Resting RainbowOPA-LOCKA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Resting Rainbow Pet Memorials & Cremation , the renowned pet funeral service, and FranDevCo , a franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented brands, recently partnered to expand pet cremation services to a nationwide audience, bringing an essential and humane final service to millions of pet-owning families.The Florida-based pet memorial service has opened new locations across the country in New Jersey, Houston, Dallas, and Atlanta. These new locations offer the same trusted and compassionate aftercare pet services that Resting Rainbow is known for. When a beloved pet passes away, the loss can be profound, and finding ways to honor their memory becomes an important part of the grieving process."We cannot be happier with the growth Resting Rainbow is already seeing in the early stages of our partnership with FranDevCo. It's great to know that we are providing this much-needed service to pet lovers across the country," said Joe Moncaleano, Co-founder of Resting Rainbow. "We're proud to be the trusted partner you choose after losing a pet, and we look forward to continued growth, expanding our services to more families everywhere."The pet funeral industry is on the rise due to the increasing number of pet owners who view their pets as cherished members of the family, with 70% of U.S. households having at least one pet. $123.6 billion is spent every year on pet expenditures in the U.S., and the pet funeral industry has proven recession-resistant, with pet parents spending even more during economic downturns. While everyone loves their pets, the sad reality is that they are never with us long enough. As the number of pets per household continues to grow, the eventuality of a pet's passing is a fact of life.Resting Rainbow is dedicated to making the passing of a beloved pet a little easier for the family. Their comprehensive services range from private pet cremation, pet pickup and drop-off, and memorial services to urns and jewelry, DNA testing, necropsy, and even cloning. Their growth continues to build on their mission to provide families with a peaceful, professional, and dignified way to say goodbye to their loved ones.A single facility can support a territory of over 750,000 people, creating an ideal investment for entrepreneurs looking to make a difference in their community. Resting Rainbow offers extensive support and training for its franchisees, giving them the necessary tools and guidance to run a successful business. This support extends to training on handling cremations and providing emotional assistance to customers during difficult times. As a well-known and respected name in the pet funeral industry, franchisees benefit from its reputation, support, and customer trust while creating a positive experience for grieving people and families.###About Resting RainbowResting Rainbow Pet Memorials & Cremation is a compassionate business that helps pet parents cope with the loss of their beloved furry family members. The business provides a full line of services and products, a one- to two-day turnaround to help with the closure of the loss, and a Certificate of Cremation that also expresses sympathy. Resting Rainbow's equipment used in the cremation process is built to meet government standards regarding emissions and air quality. Founded in 2018, Florida-based Resting Rainbow's local locations include Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Deerfield Beach. For more information, please visit .About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce rapid, sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. FranDevCo's mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include Resting Rainbow, MosquitoNix, Taste Buds Kitchen, beem Light Sauna, PatchMaster, Chatime, IV Nutrition, Glass Guru, and Scoop Brothers. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev .

