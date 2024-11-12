Value of non-oil trade between Iran, Iraq reaches USD7.3 billion

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to October 21), Iran exported non-oil commodities worth USD7.3 billion to Iraq, according to Mohammad Rezvanifar, the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Iraq has emerged as the second-largest destination for Iranian non-oil exports during this period, reflecting the strong trade ties between the two neighboring countries.



Iraq is strategically important for Iran, and their annual trade is estimated to be around USD10 billion. This highlights the ongoing economic partnership between the two nations. In addition, Iran exports approximately 2,200 products to Iraq each year, with a total value of USD12 billion, as reported by Jafar Hosseini, the head of the Department of Spatial Planning and Regional Planning of the Iranian Plan and Budget Organization.



Iraq, with its significant foreign exchange reserves of USD85 billion, 130 tons of gold reserves, and 147 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, is considered one of the wealthiest countries in West Asia. This economic strength provides a solid foundation for continued trade growth with Iran. Hosseini emphasized that over the past two decades, Iran’s exports to Iraq have seen a remarkable 15-fold increase, rising from USD600 million in 2003 to over USD10 billion in the past year (ending March 19, 2024).



Currently, Iran exports more than 2,200 different types of goods to Iraq, and the Iraqi market is home to over half of Iran's active traders. This strong presence in the Iraqi market reflects the growing trade relationship and the increasing significance of Iraq as a key partner in Iran's regional economic strategy.

