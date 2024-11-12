Agency EA Ranked #17 On Largest Women-Owned Businesses List By Crain's Chicago

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency EA, a leading experiential marketing agency, proudly announces its inclusion at #17 on Crain's Chicago Business' Largest Women-Owned Business in Chicago list. This milestone reflects not only the agency's business success but also its commitment to advancing female leadership and fostering an inclusive, empowering workplace.



EA Collective's female identifying employees.

Agency EA has long championed diversity and equity within its workforce. Today, the agency is 71% women-led, with women driving key initiatives across multiple departments. Under the leadership of CEO Lucy Stratton, Agency EA continues to redefine experiential marketing while placing intentional focus on elevating the role of women in the industry.



"We're honored to be recognized among the largest women-owned businesses in Chicago. This achievement is a testament to the incredible women leading at every level of Agency EA," said Lucy Stratton, CEO of EA Collective . "Our commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering culture has been at the heart of our success, and we will continue championing female leadership as we grow."

A Culture of Empowerment and Growth

At Agency EA, fostering an environment where women can thrive isn't just part of the mission - it's the culture. From mentorship programs to professional development initiatives, the agency actively creates pathways for women to lead and grow. "Agency EA has built a culture that prioritized not only professional excellence but also personal growth. The opportunities for mentorship, leadership development and cross-department collaboration make it a place where women can truly thrive," says Kelley Gripp, Chief Operating Officer of EA Collective .

This culture has been further reinforced with the recent appointment of Kristy Britt as Chief Financial Officer, marking another step in Agency EA's ongoing effort to promote women into pivotal leadership roles.

Currently, women hold about 33.5% of senior management roles globally, according to a 2024 study by Grant Thronton . Within the marketing industry specifically, recent data shows approximately 61.5% of managerial roles are occupied by women, a rate higher than many other industries, though leadership at the executive level tends to lag across sectors.



This makes Agency EA's position particularly noteworthy. With 71% of the agency's leadership being women, Agency EA far surpasses the industry norm. This achievement reflects a deliberate focus on fostering inclusivity, further distinguishing the agency within the experiential marketing space.



"Fostering female leadership isn't about filling roles - it's about creating real opportunities for women to grow, innovate and make a lasting impact. It's energizing to be part of a company that consistently raises the bar in both our industry and in supporting the development of women," Traci Pratt, Director of Human Resources.

Looking Ahead

With over two decades of success and a dynamic team leading the way, Agency EA is excited to continue empowering women and creating groundbreaking experiences for brands. "As we look to the future, we remain committed to pushing boundaries, building meaningful connections and empowering the next generation of women leaders. We're excited to see where the next chapter takes us!" Lucy Stratton.

